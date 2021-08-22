Michaela Coel, Norman Lear and Steve McQueen Accept Special Awards at 2021 AAFCA TV Honors

Michaela Coel is one of this season’s most successful multi-hyphenate talents at the Emmys, earning nominations for writing, directing, producing, and starring in the HBO limited series “I May Destroy You.” So will she follow in the footsteps of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag“) and Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek“), taking everything that’s not nailed down? Or will she miss out in all categories, as always happened to Lena Dunham (“Girls”)? As of this writing Coel is the odds-on favorite to win Best Movie/Limited Writing for penning the entire series, and the compelling story behind “Destroy” makes her especially tough to deny. She was...