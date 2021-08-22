See Sleater-Kinney Join Wilco for 'A Shot In The Arm' Performance

Halsey leapt from internet renown to genuine pop stardom at a moment when the barriers separating IRL and URL fame began to crumble, and it became possible to jump-start a music career by force of not just talent but also the maintenance of a cool and intriguing internet presence. This was the era where Drake frequented Blogspot, and the Weeknd dropped songs anonymously on YouTube; Tyler, the Creator would answer probing inquiries on the early question-and-answer site Formspring; and A$AP Mob and Halsey tightened up aesthetics on Tumblr. There, the singer, born Ashley Frangipane of Middlesex County in North Jersey, spoke with brutal honesty about struggles stemming from having a Black father and white mother; about being bisexual; about body issues; whatever felt pressing and important. Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, became active in fan communities for pop-rock acts like One Direction and 5 Seconds of Summer and released songs of her own, covers and originals revealing an expressive singing voice and a keen sense of what’s percolating in pop. On 2015’s Badlands, their debut album, Halsey was hit-or-miss, though, always in lock step with the sound of the middle of the decade — recall the slippery EDM hybridization of Taylor Swift’s 1989, or the hip-hop-tinged torch songs of Lana Del Rey’s Born to Die, or the tense synth-rock of Night Visions–era Imagine Dragons — but not always as pointed and confident as the defiant (if cloying) millennial anthem “New Americana.” The style was there; the substance could use a bit of fine-tuning, a classic Tumblr dilemma. After working through trap-pop vibes and heartbreaking life changes on 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom — the Reputation to Badlands’ 1989, in a way — Halsey stepped her game up on last year’s Manic, a more assured collection full of lacerating honesty about the highs and lows of bipolar disorder but too stuffed with songs and ideas that didn’t complement each other.