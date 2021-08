Patrick Beverley may be the NBA's preeminent pest, but this summer has not gone according to plan for the 33-year-old veteran. At the end of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, Beverley infamously shoved Chris Paul in the back, causing an ejection and thus ending his season prematurely. He was mocked by the internet, but to his credit, did eventually apologize to CP3. While he didn't know it at the time, his days as a Clipper would soon be coming to an end. Over the weekend, the Clips sent Beverley (alongside Rajon Rondo and Daniel Otoru) to the Memphis Grizzlies for former Clipper Eric Bledsoe. It was not that long ago when Beverley boldly told Steph Curry that, as far as the NBA was concerned, the "next five years are mine." Not only was that comment widely mocked at the time, but now there's a decent chance that at the end of those five years Beverley will no longer even be in the Association.