415 Subject with a Hammer...

By Roger
Santa Barbara Edhat
 5 days ago

3 Detained don't know full story.. Sounds like there was alittle carpentry about to happen on someone's head but the police put a stop to it.. And whomever called it in. Something must have occured CSI is on scene but did not hear no Medic's unless I missed that part of the call..Running them for wants and warrents, the first guy has a record and it's warped, the second guy is clear and the 3rd also has a warped record....Code 4 now all is well..Roger out..Now I cannot get the Hammer song out of my head.

www.edhat.com

Newport, ORNewport News-Times

Police negotiating with armed subject

Police officers are negotiating with an armed subject in Newport, a couple of blocks from Newport High School on Northeast First Street. A report at around 1 p.m. stated the person was an emotionally disturbed man claiming to shoot himself or others. People should avoid the area during this time.
Loranger, LAL'Observateur

TPSO seeks help finding subjects

On August 16, 2021, The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating a residential burglary in Loranger, La. After a thorough investigation, TPSO detectives were able to identify the two responsible for this burglary- Joseph Robertson (W/M DOB 8/12/1965) and Larry Myrick (W/M DOB 2/4/1977). Anyone with information on the...
Gwinnett County, GAlawandcrime.com

‘This Demon Has to Be Apprehended’: Slain Teen’s Car Was Found Miles Away and ‘All Burned Up’ in the Woods, Father Says

Police found a slain teenage girl’s car five miles from the park in Georgia where she was found dead, her father says. Tori Lang, 18, was found shot and killed on Wednesday, July 28 under a tree at Yellow River Park, say police in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Family identified Lang after cops released pictures and descriptions of her tattoos.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested for Allegedly Torturing Housekeeper

Bangladeshi actress Semon Hasan Eka was arrested for torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital city, late last month. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. Eka is also facing drug possession charges. The Dhallywood star was arrested on July 31 at her apartment in Rampura,...
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth.

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth. In a strange scenario, an Indian 8-year-old boy claims to be the reincarnation of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in a canal eight years ago. The boy, who arrived at the house of the deceased teenager on Thursday in Nagla...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Charleston Press

Violent woman beat other woman driver with hammer in front of her minor children for cutting her way, tried to take the 5yo children out of the car too

Road rage is something that almost every driver will experience at least once in their life and usually these incidents finish with just a short argument, but sometimes violent and nervous drivers go much further and cause incidents that result with beating and even deaths. One such a violent driver...
AnimalsThe Independent

Pitbull attack on Texas man caught on CCTV

A vicious attack on an elderly man by two dogs in Texas was captured by a surveillance camera. The man can be seen backing away as the two pitbulls aggressively approach him. He tries to fight them off with a boxcutter, but they continue biting him and eventually take him to the ground.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Former television star jailed for blackmail plot over ‘drugs debt’

A bodybuilder famous for his starring role in 1990s’ television programme Gladiators has been jailed for his part in a blackmail plot over a drugs debt. Michael Jefferson King, known to millions as Shadow from the ITV game show, was one of four people who kept a man detained in a flat in Acton, west London, during a torturous attack lasting around eight hours.

