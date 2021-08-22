Cancel
Woodstock, GA

Car show in Woodstock to raise funds for boy with cancer

By Staff reports
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Woodstock Public Safety Foundation is holding a fundraiser to help a police officer's son who is battling cancer. The second annual car show for Team Ezra is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Woodstock, 11905 Highway 92. Registration for the show will begin on site at 11:30 a.m. with a registration fee of $25. All of the proceeds from the car show will go directly to the family of Ezra King, the 5-year-old son of Woodstock Police Department Officer Travis King. Ezra King was diagnosed with a brain tumor at 18 months old and has recently started a more aggressive treatment plan to battle his cancer.

