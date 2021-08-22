Cancel
Dozens of Palestinians, an Israeli Soldier Wounded on Gaza Border

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM - Two Palestinians, one of them a 13-year-old boy and an Israeli soldiers were wounded in renewed fighting along the Gaza border. Hundreds of Palestinian protestors came to the Gaza border to mark the anniversary of an arson attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque more than 50 years ago. The new tensions come as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington later this week.

