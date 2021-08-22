Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

When Electric Buses Make Sense, & When They Just Don’t

By Jennifer Sensiba
CleanTechnica
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a previous article, I mentioned Albuquerque Rapid Transit (ART), a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system that went in a few years ago in the city. Like many, I was disappointed that they replaced some allegedly problematic electric buses they had purchased from BYD with “clean diesel” articulated buses. Working out their issues with BYD or switching to another manufacturer of electric bus seemed like the right way to handle that, and going to diesel…not so much.

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bus#Electric Light#Make No Sense#Public Transportation#Albuquerque Rapid Transit#Bus Rapid Transit#Brt#Byd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Buying Carsthekatynews.com

When Does Getting a Leased Car Make More Sense?

Whether getting a leased car makes sense ultimately depends on your situation, including your budget, financial resources, and commute. One of the best parts about buying a car is that you one-hundred percent own it; you can sell it and make a profit at any time. One of the drawbacks, however, is that you’re on your own when it comes to repairs.
BicyclesAugusta Free Press

Why are electric bikes so expensive?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Those interested in an e-bike may suffer a bit of sticker shock when they check the cost of a bike. However, an e-bike can reduce your need for a car or at least cut down on the miles you put on your vehicle. You can also enjoy the fresh air and a bit of exercise during your commute and errands.
BicyclesJustLuxe.com

7 Reasons Why the World Needs More Electric Scooters

Have scooters infiltrated your neighborhood too? The fact that electric scooters are popping up everywhere is no surprise given how economical, fast, and fun they are. Some of the major cities in the world are also witnessing a huge shift in terms of transportation as more and more people are becoming familiar with scooters.
Technologyinsideevs.com

Check Out Tesla’s Camera-Only Autopark Feature In Action

Tesla is wholeheartedly embracing the vision-only approach when it comes to allowing its cars to understand their surroundings. This approach has been applied to its Autopilot self-driving feature, but it will also be employed for the self-parking Autopark feature that will no longer use the traditional ultrasonic sensors like you see on all other cars.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: The 2023 Canoo Electric Pickup Truck and Van Are Funky-Cool EVs

WHAT IT IS: The Canoo Pickup and Canoo Van family of electric vehicles feature rounded, faux forward-control styling evocative of 1960s vans and trucks. These products will share mechanicals with a line of commercial vans that employ a more angular, interior-volume-maximizing design. In the passenger van, tall seating areas with no combustion engine in the way accommodate seven people in a compact car footprint, and a loft-inspired interior features recycled materials and facilitates a high degree of potential customization. The truck pairs a 2+2-passenger extended cab with a full 6-foot bed in an overall length 21 inches shorter than today's smaller-box compact pickups. A slide-out floor extends the box length to 8 feet, and the barn-door-style tailgate includes fold-out panels to enclose the additional space. Portions of the box's tall walls fold down to provide workspace, and there's a storage frunk. Power outlets in the box and frunk can provide power at a campsite or on the job.
CarsCleanTechnica

Tell Your Boss: Workplace Charging for Electric Cars, Please!

While many are now working from home and spending their days on zoom calls, plenty of folks still commute to the office everyday. If drivers have an electric car, you can bet they’d appreciate having an EV charger on-site in the parking lot at work. Forget ping pong tables and water coolers, EV charging stations are an amazing office perk.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
InsideHook

Electric Boats Are in Their Tesla-Startup Phase. Will They Ever Go Mainstream?

When Tesla started out, the company wasn’t designing brand-new vehicles from the ground up. Instead, it began with taking a chassis from an existing vehicle, modifying it, slotting in their proprietary electric technology and calling it the Roadster. It was a high-priced sports car, starting at $109,000, one that only climate-conscious celebrities like Matt Damon, tech CEOs and other wealthy buyers could afford. In other words, it wasn’t meant to be the car that solved climate change, but it was meant to show that a cleaner way of driving was possible.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Spin’s electric scooters are coming to Google Maps

Google Maps users will be able to find and rent Spin’s electric scooters after the Ford-owned company announced a new global integration on Tuesday. Starting Sunday, anyone who uses Google Maps will be able to see the nearest available Spin e-bike or e-scooter in real time, including how long it will take to walk to the vehicle, as well as battery range and expected arrival time.
CarsBoston Globe

Readers are all charged up over the prospect of moving to electric vehicles

Above all, we need fewer vehicles of any kind — car-sharing is the way. Re “Undesirable features stall rise of electric cars: High price tags, slow charging still limiting popularity in US” (Page A1, Aug. 13): Thanks to Hiawatha Bray for this informative article. However, what’s missing from the analysis is that car ownership modes are changing, and will have to change, as we transition to a more sustainable future.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Owners To Get $625 Each For Tesla Model S Battery Issues

Over-the-air updates are a wonderful thing. Your car can simply park in the garage while receiving updates with new features that are ready to use the next time you hit the road. There are other benefits, too. Earlier this year, Tesla said that an issue with some vehicles' cruise control systems could be remedied with an OTA update. But no piece of technology works perfectly every time and Tesla now has to cough up $1.5 million to settle claims relating to Model S batteries that were negatively affected by one of the company's OTA updates. This update, which took place in May 2019, was a precautionary response to a Model S catching fire in Hong Kong.
Carselectrek.co

Tesla apologizes for new Model S delays, but some worrying things are going on

Tesla has apologized to Model S buyers who are experiencing significant delays without communication. However, they are short on explanation, and there are some worrying things going on. Last week, we reported on Tesla buyers asking the automaker for better communications over Model S deliveries, which have been quite messy.
TrafficPosted by
Vice

Boring Company Loop Drivers Warned What to Do If There's Traffic

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. The Boring Company's Las Vegas Loop—two parallel tunnels under the Las Vegas Convention Center in which a fleet of Teslas driven by humans shuffle three to five passengers at a time at 40 miles per hour or slower—has been billed by boosters and eager city leaders as a futuristic transportation service. But this boosterism is undermined not only by the bare facts of the glorified underground golf cart service, but also the manual with which drivers are trained, which instructs them what to do if there is traffic in the tunnel or all the parking spaces are taken.
TechnologyThe Next Web

Is fast charging bad for your EV battery?

When fast chargers came to town, they solved a huge EV issue: long charging times. After all, who’d prefer to wait for hours instead of juicing up their car within 20 to 30 minutes?. But, there’s one thing we need to keep in mind: we shouldn’t overdo it. DC fast...
CarsGreenBiz

Could car subscriptions be the next big thing for EVs?

Last week, I wrote about the trend away from car dealership sales and towards direct-to-consumer approaches, especially when it comes to selling electric vehicles. As app-enabled sales of vehicles rise, I wonder: Do "car subscription" models have a chance of being the next big thing?. The Boston Consulting Group (BCG)...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How Soon Can We Expect Cheap Electric Cars Under $20,000?

Cars like the Chevy Spark and Mitsubishi Mirage are dirt cheap cars. But their simple, gasoline engines are soon to go electric, and it’s no mystery that electric powertrains are more expensive. It leaves many cheapskates (like myself) wondering when cheap, sub $20,000 electric cars will become available. The answer? They already are.
BicyclesCleanTechnica

The Surface 604 Colt Electric Bike — CleanTechnica Review

Surface 604 is known for building quality electric bikes that bring premium features like torque sensors, color displays, and hydraulic brakes to consumers at very reasonable price points. For the summer, the company sent us its Colt commuter workhorse so we could run it around town to see what it’s capable of.

Comments / 0

Community Policy