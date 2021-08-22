Missouri River Fishing Report 8/22/2021

The Missouri is producing fish right now since the cooler weather moved in. The hopper fishing has slowed but dry fly action has improved in other areas. Calibeatis, ants, and caddis are on the trout menu on the surface. Tricos have been okay with the spinner fall happening at about 10AM. Possibly a bit later now that temperatures have dropped. Tricos are effective in the morning, but terrestrials all day. Well until the river is closed to fishing at 2PM that is. You can pick up fish on midges, scuds, sowbugs, and crayfish if you can find a place to put your rig among the weeds, especially lower on the river. Streamer fishing has improved significantly and anglers have been sticking critters with white articulated bugs and olive. Rusty Trombone.