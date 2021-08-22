Cancel
Upper Madison Fishing Report 8/22/2021

The upper Madison - the river upstream of Ennis Lake has been removed from Hoot Owl Restricitons as of 8/18/21/ Stay up to speed with current closures and restrictions at FWP River Closures and Restrictions. The Upper is fishing really well with the recent push of cool weather. The entire...

