Gallatin River Fishing Report 8/22/2021

The Gallatin got a bit colored up with the rain a few days ago but is clear once again. Fishing with a Spruce Moths, Rusty Spinners, Tricos, and some Caddis has been great in the early afternoon. Fish attractor patterns like Wulffs, PMXs, Humpys, Purple Hazes, etc. The canyon section has produced really well but can be a bit crowded on the weekends. Purple really gets it done for us late summer on the Gallatin. Purple UV Summer Stones or Purple Dry Humpers are among my favorite purple flies to use on the Gallatin. Focusing on the faster water has also been producing better, healthier fish. It is good to get out earlier in the morning and keep a thermometer with you to check water temperatures. Subsurface action has been consistent with Perdigons and small Pat's Rubberleg's (#10-#14). If you are searching for a larger fish try a small streamer like a Mini Dungeon or a Rubberleg Bugger.