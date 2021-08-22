Cancel
Bighorn Fishing Report 8/22/2021

finsandfeathersonline.com
 6 days ago

The Bighorn is fishing very well, the PMD's are thick starting at about 11AM. Large fish are being found throughout the river, on a variety of methods. Terrestrial fishing is working well closer to the dam. Tie on a dropper for increased productivity, try a mayfly or caddis nymph imitation. Streamer fishing has been productive on the cloudy days but battling the weeds might not be worth it. Nymphing has been producing with the typical tail-water patterns like, scuds, and sowbugs, along with the PMD and midge nymphs. Getting in on the PMD action has been the way to go. The fish can be picky so make your first cast count!

