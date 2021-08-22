Cancel
YNP Report 8/22/2021

 6 days ago

Fishing Restrictions in the park have been lifted!. The park is fishing well right now. Terrestrial season is upon us and hoppers should be flying near the banks of most of the streams and rivers. Tie on a hopper with a Perdigon dropper for increased action. Other patterns like ants and beetles will also be effective as fish search for stable sources of food. Tricos and mayfly emergers will be effective in the morning, especially when targeting rising fish. Attractor dries are always a great option in the park. Amy's Ants, Dry Humpers, Purple Haze, Low Rider Stones, are all great options.

