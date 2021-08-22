YNP Report 8/22/2021

Headed out on Sunday for a mixed day of trolling and bottom bumping. I’m newer to fishing in 120’+ water, and wanted to do some trolling to find some bottom fishing spots. We landed one mahi about 15 mins after setting up the spread. The mahi hit a green rattle jet in 125’ of water. We continued to troll for about 2 more hours only catching barracudas. I marked a few ledges while trolling and went back to see if they were holding any fish. We managed to get some nice b liners and load up the cooler. I had some bigger presentations on the bottom but didn’t have any grouper, mangrove, or mutton bites. It seemed the ledges were only holding b’s. All in all it was a good day and I now have some numbers of my own to fish.