Spring Creeks Fishing Report 8/22/2021

Inshore: Capt. Judy Helmey reports, “Spotted seatrout, redfish, sheepshead, black drum and flounder might feed at different times of the tides. However, all of them like live shrimp. You can serve it up anyway you like from naked, with or without any sort of leader or weight, or under popping or adjustable floats. If you start using live shrimp and they all happen to die or you run out your best bet, then change over to any leftover parts from previous hits, and/or start using DOA shrimp patterns. The DOA shrimp patterns work like a charm. When using pre-rigged DOAs, remove the pre-packaged weight and hook and take a 2/0 to 3/0 kahle hook and hook the shrimp up mid-ship of the shrimp. Once it’s balanced on the hook’s bend, it becomes the perfect waving bait in the current under a popping cork or an adjustable float. The best early fall colors are rootbeer, clear gold glitter, clear chartreuse tail and golden cherry red. I suggest using 1/4-oz. jig heads for DOA shrimp patterns. Another secret is to drop a few DOAs into the livewell to add juice appeal. Another artificial is the Berkley Gulp Alive! I like the 3-inch shrimp assortment recharging baits, which have new penny/natural, shrimp/pearl and white/molting shrimp patterns all packed together. The best news is that if one pattern doesn’t work, remove off hook, drop back in sauce and grab another. As far as best way to present this bait, since it looks alive, is to rig it that way. Fish with popping corks, traditional adjustable floats or threaded onto a jig head and tied directly to your fluorocarbon leader. During this time the creeks and backs of creeks are full of schooling finger mullet. When using larger live finger mullet as bait, your chances of getting a big bite is going to be less. However, when you do get a hit, the fish are going to be larger because the smaller fish, as well as the fetish fish, will be scared off. The other live baits, which you could catch while casting for shrimp or finger mullet, are mud minnows, peanut menhaden, croaker, yellowtail, pinfish and basically any other small live hardy fish.”