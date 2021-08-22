Cancel
Spring Creeks Fishing Report 8/22/2021

finsandfeathersonline.com
 6 days ago

The spring creeks located around the Bozeman area are fishing well due to the consistent temperatures of the water. Small terrestrials are a good option at the moment. Ants and beetles are good patterns to use to target fish on the surface. PMD's have been the main hatch and have been coming off around noon or a little later with this cool weather. Still some caddis are coming off afternoon. Otherwise use small unweighted mayfly and caddis imitations to catch fish subsurface, pheasant tails, micro mays, caddis pupa, and juju baetis are good patterns. Use a long leader and light tippet to properly present the flies to the fish, a 5x 10 foot leader will do the job.

