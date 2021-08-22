Before There Was Old School There was PreSkool

I may be a homosexual but, let me be very clear, I am not a homosexual who camps. Like a lot of people, I experimented with camping in my youth but eventually realised it wasn’t my thing. Still, a few years ago, I found myself camping in New York State’s Catskill mountains for a friend’s birthday. Due to some logistical errors (I forgot to take a sleeping bag) and an incontinent dog called Audrey (long story), it was a thoroughly unpleasant experience. I did, however, fall in love with a cute little Catskills hamlet called Livingston Manor that we drove through on the way home. “Maybe we should leave New York City and move up here?” I said to my partner. “We could grow vegetables and breathe fresh air! Hicksters are the new hipsters, apparently. We could be hicksters!”