Henri barrels toward New England with powerful storm surge

Henri’s winds are weakening, but it remains a powerful tropical storm that will slam into New England and unleash flooding rains from New York to Boston. Henri’s top winds fell to 60 miles per hour, down from hurricane-strength of 75 mph earlier, as it swirled north about 50 miles from Providence, Rhode Island, the National Hurricane Center said in statement at 11 a.m Eastern time. It’s set to come ashore within hours along the Rhode Island-Connecticut border.