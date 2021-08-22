Burger King is a well-known fast food restaurant that has branches in many countries. It is a blissful experience to eat from the blazing hot menu of the restaurant. Established in 1953, it has its headquarters in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The restaurant chain is one of the fastest growing in the world. This is due to its dedication in serving people the best food it can offer. Burger King conducts survey about the visitor’s experience in order to improve itself in the places needed. Burger King Experience Survey is a way to let the restaurant to know what it is doing best and where it has to improve.