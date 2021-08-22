Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami-dade County, FL

Burger King Experience Survey

By Kamal Kapoor
timebusinessnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurger King is a well-known fast food restaurant that has branches in many countries. It is a blissful experience to eat from the blazing hot menu of the restaurant. Established in 1953, it has its headquarters in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The restaurant chain is one of the fastest growing in the world. This is due to its dedication in serving people the best food it can offer. Burger King conducts survey about the visitor’s experience in order to improve itself in the places needed. Burger King Experience Survey is a way to let the restaurant to know what it is doing best and where it has to improve.

timebusinessnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Food & Drinks
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami-dade County, FL
Lifestyle
Miami-dade County, FL
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Burger King#Fast Food Restaurant#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Burger King

Your average Burger King location is generally not a place for deep thought and profound philosophy. By design, it's more of a designated zone for eager anticipation and consumption of delicious, greasy calories, and as anyone who's gotten stuck in a line behind that one person who inexplicably takes five minutes to work out what he wants to eat can tell, this can pose a problem if the customer hasn't done their homework.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Fast Food Restaurant With The Worst Fish According To 27% Of People

The thought of ordering fish from the drive-thru might make some people cringe, but it's certainly not the worst thing you can get from your favorite fast food establishment. An especially popular menu item during the Lenten season when those of the Catholic faith abstain from meat on Fridays, fish products are also a favorite for year-round pescatarians, as well as those that enjoy a break from the typical hamburger from time to time.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King's Massive New Guinness Stacker Is Only Sold In This Country

When a meat craving hits, there's nothing more pleasurable than chowing down on a juicy, mouth-watering burger. And no one does fast food burgers quite like Burger King. Known for their famous flame-broiled burger patties, more than 11 million devoted fans flock to Burger King restaurants every day (via the official website). With its sizable burger roster, from the Juicy Steakhouse King Burger to the over-the-top Rodeo Burger, this Florida-based chain really let's you "have it your way" when it comes to burgers. (And for all you brave souls out there, make sure to try the "Suicide Burger" on the secret menu.)
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Burger King Is Planning These Major Changes to Win You Back

On the national fast-food scene, Burger King is a major player—it is one of the top three fast-food chains in America, with 3,300 domestic locations and a 65-year-long history. Still, being #3 is the worst position to be when you were #2 just recently. This year, Wendy's has officially dethroned...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose worker protests heat, wage theft at Burger King

A San Jose worker is blowing the whistle on Burger King for forcing employees to work in dangerously hot conditions and denying them rest breaks. On Friday, Rosa Vargas protested in front of a Burger King on Almaden Road for allegedly failing to protect her and other employees from excessive heat and wage theft. Vargas, who worked at Burger King for seven years before suffering a stroke that paralyzed her, filed a complaint with the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) earlier this month about the heat issues.
Restaurantsbrandeating.com

Burger King Serves Up New "Version 2" Whopper in Japan with Veggie Patties for Buns

Burger King serves up a new, plant-based burger over in Japan called the "Version 2 Whopper" that involves two flame-grilled plant-based patties in place of the bun. The Version 2 name refers to the inclusion of v2 brand plant-based burger patties (v2 stands for "version 2"). v2 is an Australian brand that makes plant-based alternatives that are meant to look, cook, and taste like meat.
Economybakingbusiness.com

Burger King names new president

MIAMI — Tom Curtis has been promoted to president of Burger King US and Canada. He previously was chief operating officer for the brand since April. Before joining Burger King, Mr. Curtis spent more than 35 years in leadership roles at Domino’s Pizza, Inc., most recently as executive vice president of US operations. During his time at Domino’s, he also was executive vice president of corporate operations, vice president of franchise relations and operations innovation, vice president of operations support and training, and director of strategic growth markets. He joined the pizza chain in 1985 as a store manager and was a franchisee from 1987 to 2006 before joining Domino’s corporate in 2006.
Texas StateQSR Web

Oracle intros POS for Burger King, Church's Texas Chicken franchisees

Oracle has provided its Micros Simphony Point-of-Sale solution for Corporativo GES, an operator of 30 Burger King and Church's Texas Chicken franchises in Mexico. With the platform, Corporativo can remotely manage its franchises with built-in restaurant data and analytics, according to a press release. The platform gives a real-time view...
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Fast Food: 10 greatest Burger King menu items of all-time

Having first opened as Insta-Burger King in 1963, this fast food chain has grown to be quite the big-time earner. As of 2012, the company had earned $1.9 billion (rounded), and has revitalized its menu over and over again as the years went by. We’ve decided to list the greatest Burger King menu items, which we quite obviously love to do with so many of the fast food icons in the industry.
RestaurantsThrillist

Burger King's New Ch'King 'Feast' Deal Gets You 4 Items for $6

Burger King is renowned for its affordable and delicious burgers. Recently, the burger palace branched out into the chicken sandwich game to celebrated results, and while its usual meal deal includes a Whopper, the chain's latest includes its entry into the chicken sandwich competition. Now, a new $6 combo called...
Public HealthPopculture

McDonald's Requiring All Customers and Employees to Wear Masks

McDonald's has made a major decision regarding mask usage in their locations across the United States. On Monday, McDonald's announced that they would be making masks mandatory for all guests and employees, per Reuters. The company's mandate includes those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. According to USA Today, McDonald's...
Restaurantstimeoutdubai.com

High Joint Launches the Dry Aged Beef Burger Experience

High Joint, Dubai’s homegrown burger brand, has launched the UAE’s a brand-new Dry Aged Beef Burger experience. If you like burgers, you're going to love the mega-flavour in these. High Joint self-dries its own beef in their High Labs to ensure the highest quality and the meat is dried between...
Restaurantschainstoreage.com

Schlotzsky's has nearly 100 locations in pipeline

Schlotzsky's is accelerating its growth. The fast-casual restaurant brand said it has signed more than 75 deals in 2021 to develop new restaurants in New Mexico, Arizona, Oklahoma and other target markets across the United States. The agreements put Schlotzsky’s on track to sign 100 restaurant deals in 2021. With...

Comments / 0

Community Policy