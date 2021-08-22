Pre-Henri rainfall disrupts travel in NYC, forces drivers to abandon vehicles in floodwaters

The record-breaking rainfall that preceded Tropical Storm Henri flooded New York City roads and subway stations, officials said Sunday. The "We Love NYC" concert in Central Park, meant to be a celebration of the city’s comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic, was halted Saturday at 7:30 p.m. during Barry Manilow’s performance due to lightning and was officially canceled at 10:30 before stars such as Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, Paul Simon and Elvis Costello could take the stage.