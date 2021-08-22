Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Pre-Henri rainfall disrupts travel in NYC, forces drivers to abandon vehicles in floodwaters

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Newsday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe record-breaking rainfall that preceded Tropical Storm Henri flooded New York City roads and subway stations, officials said Sunday. The "We Love NYC" concert in Central Park, meant to be a celebration of the city’s comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic, was halted Saturday at 7:30 p.m. during Barry Manilow’s performance due to lightning and was officially canceled at 10:30 before stars such as Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, Paul Simon and Elvis Costello could take the stage.

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Traffic
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Cars
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Cars
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Patti Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Gowanus#Other Roads#Extreme Weather#Fdny#Nypd#Bqe#Nyc Transit#Port Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Texas House advances GOP-backed election bill after 12-hour fight

The Texas House advanced a contentious, GOP-backed elections bill Thursday that would impose restrictions and criminal penalties on the voting process in spite of months-long opposition from state Democrats. After 12 hours of debate Thursday, the bill was approved 79-37 along party lines with the exception of one Republican, Rep....

Comments / 0

Community Policy