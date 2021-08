FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Erik Jones has been coming to Back to the Bricks since he was about 6-years-old and it was at the car show where Jones found his love for racing. “I remember specifically one year,” explains the Nascar Cup Series driver. “A guy actually had his racecar down there. He let me hop in and fired it up for me. That was just the coolest thing.”