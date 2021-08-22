Cancel
Compton, CA

Compton listed as state’s ‘most distressed’ city, again

By 2urbangirls
2urbangirls.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘We are confident that our assessment will help distressed cities get in front of impending challenges,’ says State Auditor Elaine M. Howl. The “high-risk” designation — equivalent to a municipal Scarlet Letter — means that these cities have “high risk for the potential of waste, fraud, abuse, or mismanagement, or that have major challenges associated with their economy, efficiency, or effectiveness,” according to the California State Auditor. Compton is #1 on the list for the most recent data released by the auditor’s office covering 2019-2020.

