Tesla Thinks It Can Sell Its Self-Driving Tech To Other Brands

By Karl Furlong
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
Tesla's Full Self-Driving software promises a lot, like the Cybertruck, but the final product remains to be seen. The technology looks exceptional when it works but is downright dangerous when it doesn't, or when it is used by a misinformed or reckless driver. This has led to investigations by US lawmakers and NHTSA. Whether or not the technology and its continued development are controversial, it's certainly worth something. In a move that could now see Tesla's autonomous technology in your non-Tesla vehicle, Elon Musk has made it quite clear that open-sourcing of the software is being considered.

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content.

CarsWebProNews

Elon Musk: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving ‘Actually Not Great’

Elon Musk has admitted that Tesla’s current Full Self-Driving (FSD) software leaves much to be desired, and offered an explanation why. Tesla’s FSD is the company’s attempt to build autonomous vehicles. Unfortunately, the reality hasn’t always lived up to the hype. In fact, Consumer Reports demonstrated that FSD is “easily tricked.” Even US Senators are calling for the Federal Trade Commission to launch an investigation into the company’s claims.
Carstorquenews.com

Do Tesla's Drive Themselves?

I've had people close to me ask the question: "Do Tesla's Drive Themselves?" As a Tesla analyst, the answer to me is obvious, but what I've realized is that the answer is not obvious to others. Let's answer this question. Do Tesla's Drive Themselves?. Tesla vehicles can drive themselves right...
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Unveils ‘Friendly’ Tesla Humanoid Robot That He Insists Won’t Kill Anyone

The self-crowned Technoking of Tesla, Elon Musk, has revealed that the company is working on a humanoid robot to perform menial tasks, and he promised that it absolutely won’t attempt to kill anyone. Musk said the concept is in its very early stages, but he wants the robots to pick up odd jobs that humans don’t want to do. “It’s intended to be friendly, of course... and navigate through a world built for humans and eliminate dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks,” said the meme-lord billionaire. “Essentially in the future, physical work will be a choice: If you want to do it, you can, but you won’t need to do it.” Musk has previously described the possibility of artificial intelligence outsmarting humans as the single biggest threat to the existence of humanity, but he promised his robot won’t hurt you. “We’re setting it so that it is at a mechanical and physical level you can run away from it and most likely overpower it,” he said, reassuringly.
BusinessIGN

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Release Humanoid Robots Next Year

At Tesla's AI Day event, Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla Bot - a humanoid robot that uses much of the tech found in Tesla's car to perform such tasks as getting groceries or attaching a bolt to a car with a wrench. Oh, and a prototype is set to be ready next year.
TechCrunch

Top four highlights of Elon Musk’s Tesla AI Day

Tesla AI Day, which started after a rousing 45 minutes of industrial music pulled straight from “The Matrix” soundtrack, featured a series of Tesla engineers explaining various Tesla tech with the clear goal of recruiting the best and brightest to join Tesla’s vision and AI team and help the company go to autonomy and beyond.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Introduces Robots, Will Bill Gates Rally To Tax Them?

One of the biggest news items of the week was the unveiling of the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot to perform tasks, highlighted by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk at the company’s AI Day. The introduction of robots by Tesla that could be used for a number of sectors could bring up an old debate of whether robots should be taxed.
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Cybertruck Will Debut With A Controversial Feature

The Tesla Cybertruck was recently delayed (again) from 2021 until 2022. No one was really shocked given Tesla's long track record of delayed rollouts. The Austin, Texas Gigafactory remains under construction and will produce both the Cybertruck and Model Y upon completion. But the Cybertruck will now carry another distinction aside from being Tesla's first truck. And no, we're not talking about a glass dashboard either.
CarBuzz.com

Move Over Tesla, GM Has The Weirdest Steering Wheel

Car manufacturers are in a perennial battle to see who can produce the most efficient, most practical, or most powerful vehicle, but let's not forget about the fight to see who can design the coolest looking stuff. Traditionally, the Italians have had the upper hand when it comes to style, while the Germans and Japanese design stuff that actually works, but where does that leave the US? If the official GM Design Instagram account is anything to go by, we're looking pretty good. One of the account's recent posts shows off an awesome-looking steering wheel that would look more at home in a Rimac Nevera than a Chevy Silverado.
Benzinga

Tesla China Team Gets Elon Musk's Praise As Giga Shanghai Said To Have Begun Mass-Producing Model Y

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) China team won some praise from CEO Elon Musk after a fan posted a milestone for the electric vehicle maker’s gigafactory in Shanghai. What Happened: Musk applauded in confirmation to a fan post that Gigafactory Shanghai has begun mass producing Model Y, for delivery in China and other countries in Asia and will also be shipped to Europe, Australia, and other key markets.
CarBuzz.com

Elon Musk Admits Something No One Expected

If you're the owner of a Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3 or Model Y, then you can purchase Full Self Driving Beta 9.2 (FSD) right now. But not everyone is happy with the latest update, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. How do we know this? Because he acknowledged it on Twitter (where else?).
Elon Musk Announces Plans for New ‘Tesla Bot’

Elon Musk has announced they’re currently trying to develop AI technology for a humanoid robot. The “Tesla Bot” will be designed to carry out the most “dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks.” At 5-foot-8 and weighing 145 pounds, it will also come with auto pilot cameras and a full self-driving computer. And despite the fact that it’s supposed to be a friendly bot, it will also be programmed with dojo training! A prototype is expected by sometime next year.
CarBuzz.com

Koenigsegg Gemera's Seats Prove That The Company Thinks Of Everything

The Koenigsegg Gemera has just made its US debut alongside the Jesko Absolut, and the four-seater is still just as gorgeous and spectacular as it was when we first laid eyes on it. To some, it may be just another symbol of excess, but to those that have had a chance to get to know how Koenigsegg builds its cars, the Gemera is yet another innovative marvel of design and engineering. Earlier this year, we got an inside look at some of the Gemera's finer details, but it's impossible to cover everything that a megacar like this boasts. In fact, it's going to take this whole article just to understand why the seats have been designed as they have.
Economyteslarati.com

Elon Musk explains Tesla’s local and export strategy for factories like Giga Shanghai

Any individual who closely follows Tesla’s numbers from countries like China would see a pattern. In Gigafactory Shanghai’s case, the first month of the quarter typically corresponds to a dip in local sales. Domestic numbers would then increase in the second month all the way to the end of the quarter. This has caused critics to question the demand for Tesla’s vehicles in China persistently.
Congress & CourtsThe Verge

Senators ask FTC to investigate Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ promises

Senators Ed Markey (D-MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) have asked new Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan to investigate Tesla’s marketing of its advanced driver assistance system, Autopilot. The Senators are particularly concerned with how Tesla has been charging customers thousands of dollars for what it refers to as “Full Self-Driving capability,” despite the fact that buying that package does not make the company’s cars fully autonomous.
CarsCNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York CNN Business — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

