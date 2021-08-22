Tesla Thinks It Can Sell Its Self-Driving Tech To Other Brands

The self-crowned Technoking of Tesla, Elon Musk, has revealed that the company is working on a humanoid robot to perform menial tasks, and he promised that it absolutely won’t attempt to kill anyone. Musk said the concept is in its very early stages, but he wants the robots to pick up odd jobs that humans don’t want to do. “It’s intended to be friendly, of course... and navigate through a world built for humans and eliminate dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks,” said the meme-lord billionaire. “Essentially in the future, physical work will be a choice: If you want to do it, you can, but you won’t need to do it.” Musk has previously described the possibility of artificial intelligence outsmarting humans as the single biggest threat to the existence of humanity, but he promised his robot won’t hurt you. “We’re setting it so that it is at a mechanical and physical level you can run away from it and most likely overpower it,” he said, reassuringly.