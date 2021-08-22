Cancel
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 Will Get Two Expansions, Multiplayer Still in the Works – Rumour

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED has had its work cut out for it in terms of bringing the game up to an acceptable level of quality, and since its rough launch in December 2020, the open world RPG has received a few major updates to fix some of its biggest issues. Most recently, patch 1.3 was released for the game, bringing a massive list of fixes and also adding free DLC to the game, though as it turns out, it may also have been hiding details on more things currently in the works at the Polish developer.

Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Uh oh, Halo Infinite campaign details are leaking from the tech test

Get ready to dodge spoilers for the next four months, because Halo Infinite story details have already started to leak. Players checking out the first technical test flight for Halo Infinite on PC and Xbox have datamined a slew of story details from the multiplayer-exclusive preview build, and they're already starting to appear online.
Video GamesInverse

Halo Infinite battle royale leaks reveal the first worthy threat to Warzone

Halo Infinite might be getting a battle royale mode, and if so, it could pose the first real threat to Call of Duty: Warzone. As spotted by ResetEra user DukeBlueBall and relayed by Video Games Chronicle, a data-mined Halo Infinite technical preview file features a clip that sounds exactly like the game’s announcer saying the words “battle royale.”
Video GamesThe Windows Club

How to fix Overwatch BN-564 error on Windows PC or Xbox One

If you are an Overwatch player, then you may or may not have experienced the BN-564 error code when you attempt to launch the game. This problem is confirmed to affect folks playing on Windows PC. This error is primarily due to server errors. Now, we can confirm that while server issues are the main problem, others do exist as well. But worry not, we are going to explain everything in this article for your deeper understanding.
Video GamesComicBook

Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Aloy Gameplay

Genshin Impact developers Mihoyo announced not too long ago that Aloy, from PlayStation's highly-popular title Horizon Zero Dawn, would soon be added as a new character. At the time, Mihoyo didn't have much to share about the addition of Aloy outside of the reveal of a piece of character art that gave fans an idea of how she would look in-game. Now, thanks to some leaked gameplay that has come about, we've been able to get our first actual idea of how Aloy will play in Genshin Impact.
Video GamesComicBook

Apex Legends Developer Responds to Demands for Valkyrie Changes

Apex Legends Season 10 is just around the corner, and fans can expect to see a number of changes as a result. However, one change that fans should not expect to see is a change to Valkyrie. On Reddit, Respawn Entertainment lead game designer Daniel Klein addressed the Legend, stating that there are no plans to make any changes to Valkyrie at this time. While Klein acknowledged that the character has a high pick rate, Respawn believes that's due to her being a recent addition to the game (she was added with Season 9). For those that main Valkyrie, this should be welcome news!
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Darksiders 3 gets Nintendo Switch release date

Darksiders 3 will release on September 30, 2021 , on Nintendo Switch. This version will cost $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 and will include Keepers of the Void and The Crucible DLC. Considering this is a full game along with post-launch content for a price lower than that of a...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring store pages for PC and PlayStation are now live

Elden Ring store pages are now live ahead of the game's launch next year. The store pages for FromSoftware's Elden Ring have officially gone live, as noted by Gematsu in the tweets below. Right now, store pages appear to be available on both the Steam and PlayStation storefronts, and you can head on over to either storefront to wishlist the game, as it's not available for digital pre-order this far out from the final launch next year.
Video GamesComicBook

GTA 5 Fan Creates Incredible 3D Printing of the Game's Map

Since the game's release back in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V players have spent a lot of time in San Andreas, including Dom Riccobene. According to Kotaku, the product designer spent hundreds of hours in the game collecting data, which he then used to 3D print an incredible map of the game's fictional location. In total, Riccobene estimates that he spent about 400 hours on the project, but the results were worth it. Riccobene told Kotaku it was "the most enjoyable and technically challenging project I’ve ever worked on." It wasn't just enjoyable for him, though. A video of his creation has gone viral on Twitter, resulting in thousands of likes and retweets.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Footage Gives A New Sneak Peek To Mexico-Inspired Map

The Forza franchise is receiving a new installment this year. Forza Horizon 5 is in the works at Playground Games. We recently got a big reveal this week as well when it comes to the game. While Playground Games has showcased a bit of the game in the past, we now have the entire map. Today, however, we’re looking at some new gameplay footage from professional racing-game YouTuber Don Joewon Song. This footage gives players a little over ten minutes of gameplay. Now players can get a bit more insight to how the game will look and even perform.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Marvel’s Avengers Free Weekend on PC Increased Steam Users

The free weekend for video game Marvel’s Avengers on PC has finally gained a thousand players after a controversial launch. After so long, the game has finally gotten a massive increase in the number of players on Steam, that’s according to the SteamDB website via media outlet Eurogamer. This is due to the free weekend where players could play the game without any purchase and they had access to the base game and the added content. The best part was that their progress can be carried over during that time if they decide to buy it in full.
Video Gamespsu.com

Mass Effect 5 Teaser – Preview Of Bioware’s New RPG

A new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 5, is on the way. EA announced the new game towards the end of 2020, and based on the teaser, it appears to be a complete entertainment win. It is a continuation of the original trilogy, possibly making this Mass Effect 4 rather than Mass Effect 5. While BioWare is keeping a lot of information regarding the upcoming instalment in the space-faring game under wraps, we have some hints courtesy of the announcement trailer and the first image released.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Oxenfree Sequel Coming to PS4 and PS5

Return to Camena in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is coming to PS4 and PS5 following an announcement during the Playstation Blog’s Indie Showcase. Developers Night School Studios had a hit on its hands back in 2016 with the release of Oxenfree garnering praise from critics and gamers alike. Blending supernatural elements with a grounded and intimate coming-of-age story Oxenfree focused on high schooler Alex who along with her friends tap into a ghostly signal and attempt to solve the mysteries of Edwards Island.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends fans want Respawn to copy Halo Infinite feature

Apex Legends players want Respawn Entertainment to follow what Halo Infinite is doing with their battle pass system as it would let them pick up some early rewards. While Halo Infinite hasn’t even hit the shelves yet, it’s become a source of much inspiration for gamers across the globe. They’ve looked at what 343 have got planned and questioned why their current favorite games haven’t followed suit.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 introduces a working minimap, finally

CD Projekt Red is pushing out another new patch for Cyberpunk 2077, and this time the studio has fixed the game’s long-broken minimap. It’s been eight long months since Cyberpunk 2077 launched, and in that time we’ve seen the developer make some fairly significant changes to the game via a series of staggered updates.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Battlefield 2042 gameplay footage has leaked online

With Battlefield 2042’s technical preview underway, it’s hardly a surprise that leakers are doing what they do best, leaking gameplay when EA really doesn’t want them to. The Battlefield 2042 technical preview was meant to be under a seriously tight non-disclosure agreement (NDA), with those who received invites to the...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

This Skyrim mod adds "modernised third-person gameplay"

If you ever felt like Skyrim's third-person gameplay could do with an update to give it a more modern action-RPG feel, this could be just the ticket. "True Directional Movement - Modernised Third Person Gameplay" is a mod by Ershin for Skyrim: Special Edition on PC that, well, does exactly what it says on the tin. The mod overhauls Skyrim's third-person gameplay to allow you to move and attack from any direction, while there's also a target lock component to help you keep track of enemies. This target lock comes with an animated health bar widget above enemies, with bosses getting their own (much larger) health bars.
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The Fallout tabletop RPG emerges from the vaults

The officially licensed Fallout tabletop roleplaying game is now out, bringing post-nuclear roleplaying to your tabletop from publisher Modiphius Entertainment. With the digital edition now available, Fallout: The Roleplaying Game becomes the latest property to get the tabletop RPG treatment, with a big colorful rulebook that'll probably be bought by just as many people who want to read a fat book of Fallout lore as want to actually play a TTRPG.

