Cyberpunk 2077 Will Get Two Expansions, Multiplayer Still in the Works – Rumour
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED has had its work cut out for it in terms of bringing the game up to an acceptable level of quality, and since its rough launch in December 2020, the open world RPG has received a few major updates to fix some of its biggest issues. Most recently, patch 1.3 was released for the game, bringing a massive list of fixes and also adding free DLC to the game, though as it turns out, it may also have been hiding details on more things currently in the works at the Polish developer.gamingbolt.com
Comments / 0