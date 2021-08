In the world of The Other Two, fame is attainable — but not a cure for all your problems. And that's doubly true if like aspiring actor Cary (Drew Tarver) and one-time dancer Brooke (Heléne Yorke), the one who gets famous is your kid brother, with your nice Midwestern mother Pat (Molly Shannon) sucked along into the chaos of stardom: The second season of the HBO Max comedy, created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, features Pat discovering a whole new vocation as a talk show host, a job she may actually end up being pretty good at.