Broncos Observations: DeShawn Williams one-man wrecking crew in win over Seattle

Ten notes and observations from the Broncos’ 30-3 win over Seattle on Saturday night:. 1. Ten Broncos did not play compared to 27 for the Seahawks … and it showed. The Broncos produced three takeaways, limited Seattle quarterbacks to a 54.1 passer rating, went 3 of 4 on fourth down and held the Seahawks to 3.1 yards per rushing attempt. Not playing for the Broncos were cornerback Mac McCain III (hamstring), safety Trey Marshall (ankle), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (groin), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), outside linebackers Von Miller (ankle) and Andre Mintze (concussion), receivers Courtland Sutton (knee) and Tim Patrick (leg/groin) and running backs Melvin Gordon (groin) and Mike Boone (quad). Coach Vic Fangio said Gordon, Sutton and Miller will see time Saturday against the Rams.