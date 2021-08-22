Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos Observations: DeShawn Williams one-man wrecking crew in win over Seattle

By Ryan O’Halloran
Denver Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen notes and observations from the Broncos’ 30-3 win over Seattle on Saturday night:. 1. Ten Broncos did not play compared to 27 for the Seahawks … and it showed. The Broncos produced three takeaways, limited Seattle quarterbacks to a 54.1 passer rating, went 3 of 4 on fourth down and held the Seahawks to 3.1 yards per rushing attempt. Not playing for the Broncos were cornerback Mac McCain III (hamstring), safety Trey Marshall (ankle), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (groin), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), outside linebackers Von Miller (ankle) and Andre Mintze (concussion), receivers Courtland Sutton (knee) and Tim Patrick (leg/groin) and running backs Melvin Gordon (groin) and Mike Boone (quad). Coach Vic Fangio said Gordon, Sutton and Miller will see time Saturday against the Rams.

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Seattle#American Football#Broncos Observations#Lock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Upon Further Review: Broncos 33-6 win over the Vikings

After weeks of a back-and-forth QB1 battle between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater where reports out of camp suggested neither was inspiring, the Broncos’ quarterbacks were nearly perfect in their first live action of the preseason. The news came at a perfect time to inspire hope that a franchise quarterback could emerge and suggests Broncos Country is about to witness a magical run to the playoffs that eventually ends with confetti and a Lombardi trophy. Context may look like a downpour on such an optimistic parade.
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: Highlights from Broncos' 30-3 win over Seahawks

The Denver Broncos defeated the Seattle Seahawks 30-3 on Saturday evening (takeaways from the win). Highlights of the game can be seen below, courtesy of the NFL. Up next for the Broncos is a preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. After preseason, Denver will finalize a 53-man roster next week.
NFLchatsports.com

Atwater tempers his enthusiasm over Broncos’ big win

Steve Atwater, one of the most optimistic evaluators of Broncos football, told Ryan Edwards and Benjamin Allbright he saw a lot of positive things against the Vikings, but he wasn’t quite as optimistic about the potential as some following the 33-6 preseason rout. Folks, if I were you, I'd block...
NFLYardbarker

3 Key Takeaways From Broncos' 33-6 Preseason Win Over Vikings

It's a lot of fun to watch a football team dominate as the Denver Broncos did on Saturday as they easily vanquished the Minnesota Vikings in preseason Game 1, 33-6. An 80-yard passing score, a pick-six, a safety, and a pair of red-zone touchdown throws put things away in easy fashion for the Broncos, who played a lot of their starters for most of the first half.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks: Winners and Loser

The Denver Broncos defeated the Seattle Seahawks 30-3 during their week two matchup of the preseason. The Broncos moved to 2-0 in the preseason and have two blowout victories in those games as well. In this one, we may have an answer in the quarterback competition and I go over the winners and losers coming out of this game.
NFLallfans.co

Drew Lock, Broncos get big 33-6 win over Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings met Saturday for their first preseason game of the 2021 season. Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater each looked impressive as their quarterback competition got off to a strong start. Lock led the Broncos to a 33-6 win over the Vikings with two...
NFLallfans.co

My Denver7 observations following Broncos’ impressive win

ENGLEWOOD — Context matters. Small sample sizes can be misleading. The preseason remains a difficult evaluation with the Chex Mix starting lineups. Yet, the Broncos need not apologize or qualify their impressive 33-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the preseason opener. Only once did they score more points last season. This was the tropical force wind the offense needed in its sails with the season opener less than a month away. It represents progress regardless of the opponent and the lineups.
NFLPosted by
Vail Daily

Observations from Broncos’ blowout of Vikes

Twelve observations from the Broncos’ 33-6 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday:. 1. Everybody who played for the Broncos saw at least eight snaps. Out of 60 snaps on offense, the leaders were left guard Netane Muti (37) and center Lloyd Cushenberry, left tackle Calvin Anderson, center Austin Schlottmann and right tackle Quinn Bailey (all 30). At quarterback, it was Brett Rypien (23), Drew Lock (20) and Teddy Bridgewater (19). Among the projected Week 1 starters, Cushenberry led the way, followed by right guard Graham Glasgow/right tackle Bobby Massie (20 apiece), receivers Jerry Jeudy (15) and KJ Hamler (13) and tight end Noah Fant (eight).
NFLYardbarker

Halftime Observations: Broncos 17, Seahawks 0

The Seahawks and Broncos played a half of football at Lumen Field, if you want to call it that. With the visitors playing most of their starters and home squad choosing to rest the majority of them, it shouldn't come as a surprise the team playing better football players went into the locker room with a comfortable 17-0 lead.
NFLtheScore

Bridgewater wins Broncos' QB battle over Lock

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start the team's Week 1 game against the New York Giants, head coach Vic Fangio announced Wednesday. Bridgewater was competing for the job with Drew Lock, who posted a 4-9 record and suffered 18 turnovers through 13 starts last season. The 28-year-old joined the...
NFLDenver Post

Five Broncos to watch in Saturday’s preseason finale against L.A. Rams

TV: KTVD-20. Radio: 850 AM/94.1 FM. If Sutton is back to 100% after last September’s torn ACL, the Broncos’ passing game will go through him. He is expected to play against the Rams in his first game since being injured against Pittsburgh. Training camp has been a success for Sutton in that he hasn’t been held out for injury and there have been days when he looked like his 2019 Pro Bowl version. Playing in a preseason game will be the next corner turned for Sutton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy