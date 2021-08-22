Cancel
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs Sports Illustrated Talks Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Nnadi

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of “The State of Football,” Big Law sits with Joshua Brisco, SI’s Lead Reporter for the Kansas City Chiefs, to discuss 757 Sports Academy’s very own DL Derrick Nnadi and his impact on and off the field. Big Law and Brisco speak on Nnadi’s overall likeability and his journey from FSU to the NFL. They also discuss current Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback and future HOF Patrick Mahomes. Brisco reveals what it’s like covering the former Super Bowl Champion and League MVP, consistently witnessing greatness on a year-in-year-out basis.

Chiefs Wide Receiver Has A Message For Patrick Mahomes

Mecole Hardman understands how important the 2021 season is for him. The 23-year-old wide receiver admitted this week that the upcoming season is arguably the biggest of his young career. Hardman, a second round pick out of Georgia in 2019, is entering the second to last year of his rookie contract.
Patrick Mahomes misses Whataburger so much he’s bringing 30 of them to Kansas City

DISCLAIMER: This writer is from New England and knows nothing about Texas, Whataburger, or whatever else may pop up in the process of writing about Texas and Whataburger. According to reports, Whataburger is a Texas icon. It’s like Emmit Smith, George senior, Walker the ranger guy, and Whataburger. That’s it. That’s the list. And if you grow up in Texas, you develop a biological need to periodically refill your camel-like Whataburger reserves. Patrick Mahomes grew up in Texas—Whitehouse, to be exact—and now it’s time to refuel.
Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Tweets Throwback Pic of Her NFL MVP and Garth Brooks

Last weekend Garth Brooks played for over 70,000 people at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, which is just about how many people flooded the stands, pre-COVID, for East Texas native Patrick Mahomes each Sunday. The 2018 NFL MVP's mom, Randi Mahomes, commemorated Garth's show at her son's adopted home...
2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Looking to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance and win their second title in three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to re-tool their roster and come back even stronger heading into the 2021-22 NFL season. After heavily struggling during their Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs definitely have some work to do if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season and come out the other side of it victorious.
Chiefs: Hilariously-bad NFL 100 vote is a huge insult to Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes deserves so much better, and at the very least folks around the NFL should know how to spell his last name. We need to know who did this. Mahomes is a former MVP and is the likely favorite to win the award this season for a reason. While the Chiefs lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year’s Super Bowl, Kansas City is favored to win it all this season and loaded up on the offensive line, a clear area of weakness for them by the end of last season.
Tony Romo compares Zach Wilson to Patrick Mahomes, Dan Marino

During his time as CBS’ lead NFL booth analyst, Tony Romo has showcased an uncanny ability to predict events right before they happen. New York Jets fans certainly hope his latest prophecy comes to fruition. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is partaking in the Utah Open Pro-Am event at Riverside...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes releases first signature shoe with Adidas

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to thrive off and on the court. The former Super Bowl champ signed a massive contract and has become a minority owner for a lot of teams, especially ones in the area around Kansas City. Now, Mahomes has dabbled into the shoe...
Kansas City Chiefs beat 49ers in preseason opener

The Chiefs put their first preseason action in the books with Saturday night’s 19-16 win against the San Francisco 49ers. Nothing the Chiefs did was perfect, however, given the nature of preseason action. Final scores also shouldn’t be read too much into. Starters also tend not to see much action,...
Patrick Mahomes bends it like Beckham on ridiculous touchdown pass

Sometimes, the things Patrick Mahomes does with a football just aren’t fair. In the Chiefs’ first two drives against the Vikings in Friday night’s preseason game, Mahomes completed eight of nine passes for 117 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a perfect passer rating of 158.3. Mahomes’ first touchdown was pretty straightforward — Minnesota cornerback Bashaud Breeland had to cover Tyreek Hill deep one-on-one, and as a former Chiefs defender, Breeland could have told you how that was going to work out.
Chiefs Rumors & News After WIN vs. 49ers: Patrick Mahomes, Byron Pringle, Chris Jones & Trey Lance

Kansas City Chiefs Rumors & News come after a 19-16 win vs. 49ers in NFL Preseason Week 1. Patrick Mahomes started for the Chiefs and played 1 series. He went 1/2 for 4 yards in his lone series of work. Chad Henne took over for a few drives and threw a TD to Byron Pringle. Chiefs Report host Harrison Graham has instant reaction of Chiefs vs. 49ers in the NFL Preseason opener for KC. Subscribe to the Kansas City Chiefs Report on YouTube for the latest Chiefs news, rumors & much more coverage during the 2021 NFL Season: https://www.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Mecole Hardman address shaky first quarter performance

The Kansas City Chiefs’ second win of the preseason didn’t come without some unnerving developments for the first-string offense. Most concerning was the apparent miscommunication between MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and starting receiver Mecole Hardman. The third-year receiver saw eight targets in the game, with the majority of those looks...
How Patrick Mahomes, Orlando Brown found a connection. And why it’s key for Chiefs

On a recent day at Chiefs training camp, as the team’s third-stringers completed a hurry-up drill, two players stood well behind the play, otherwise alone, having a conversation —quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his new left tackle, Orlando Brown. Eventually, two guys done with their portion of practice were in motion,...
Louis Riddick: Chiefs 'Thought About' Starting Patrick Mahomes as a Rookie

What if Patrick Mahomes would have been the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback during his rookie season? With Alex Smith at the helm of the 2017 Chiefs, with Mahomes sitting on the bench, the Chiefs went 9-6 (with a Week 17 victory led by Mahomes) before losing to the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the playoffs. In 2018, Mahomes took over and became the NFL's MVP.

