Kansas City Chiefs Sports Illustrated Talks Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Nnadi
On this edition of "The State of Football," Big Law sits with Joshua Brisco, SI's Lead Reporter for the Kansas City Chiefs, to discuss 757 Sports Academy's very own DL Derrick Nnadi and his impact on and off the field. Big Law and Brisco speak on Nnadi's overall likeability and his journey from FSU to the NFL. They also discuss current Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback and future HOF Patrick Mahomes. Brisco reveals what it's like covering the former Super Bowl Champion and League MVP, consistently witnessing greatness on a year-in-year-out basis.
