Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WSOC Charlotte

Haitians return to quake-damaged churches, gangs offer aid

By EVENS SANON and MARKO ALVAREZ
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZsZtG_0bZWnpvB00

LES CAYES, Haiti — (AP) — A Haitian gang leader on Sunday offered a truce and help for communities shattered by a devastating earthquake — potentially offering a break for a relief effort that has been plagued by hijacked aid trucks and disorder.

The offer came as many Haitians resumed services in or outside damaged churches, sometimes for the first time since the magnitude 7.2 quake of Aug. 14. The country's Civil Protection Agency also raised toll of dead to 2,207.

It wasn't immediately clear how much impact the truce offer might have: While powerful, Jimmy Cherizier, alias “Barbecue,” is far from the only gang leader in Haiti and widely repeated social media reports of an earlier gang truce failed to prevent attacks on the expanding relief effort.

Gangs have blocked roads, hijacked aid trucks and stolen supplies, forcing relief workers to transport supplies by helicopter. In places, desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

Cherizier addressed a Facebook video on Sunday to the hardest-hit parts of the Haiti's southwestern peninsula, saying “We want to tell them that the G9 Revolutionary Forces and allies, all for one and one for all, sympathize with their pain and sorrows."

"The G9 Revolutionary Forces and allies ... will participate in the relief by bringing them help. We invite all compatriots to show solidarity with the victims by trying to share what little there is with them.”

The increase in the death toll was the first since late Wednesday when the government put it at 2,189. The government said Sunday that 344 people were still missing, 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the quake.

In Les Cayes, many attended church to mourn those lost and give thanks for their own survival.

At an evangelical church in the Bergeaud neighborhood, parishioners sang hymns under beams of sunlight streaming through holes in the roof and walls.

Pastor Sevrain Marc Dix Jonas, said Sunday's service was special because until now his congregation had been unable to meet since the quake.

“Today was a must,” Dix Jonas said, standing below a gaping opening high in his church's facade. “To thank God. He protected us. We did not die.”

His church was one of the few where congregants could worship inside. At many others, services were held in the street outside collapsed sanctuaries.

Taking that into account, the Roman Catholic church in Les Cayes moved its morning service to 6:30 a.m. to avoid the heat of day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
49K+
Followers
60K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Street Gangs#Evangelical Church#Religion#Haitians#Ap#Civil Protection Agency#Facebook#Bergeaud#Roman Catholic
Related
Environmenthngn.com

Haiti Despair, Anger Mount as Earthquake Toll Rises; Gangs Offer to Help Aid Efforts

On Saturday, tensions in Haiti mounted over a lack of relief to rural areas severely damaged by the terrible earthquake that struck the poor Caribbean island last week, killing 2,207, according to the country's Civil Protection Agency. Many Haitians who lost their homes and livelihoods in the magnitude 7.2 earthquake on August 14 said they didn't know where to begin rebuilding.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Haiti quake revives anger over aid response to past disasters

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The earthquake that ravaged Haiti on Saturday has revived anger over international aid agencies' response to a devastating quake there 11 years ago, stirring calls to ensure donations do a better job of reaching the people who need them most. Haitians and well-wishers have taken...
EnvironmentPosted by
MassLive.com

Earthquake in Haiti kills at least 29 people

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas.
kniakrls.com

Many Hands for Haiti Working to Support Earthquake Victims

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has devastated Haiti, and a local non-profit is trying to rally support for those suffering on the island nation. Tim Brand with Many Hands for Haiti says hundreds of people have either been killed or injured over the past few days after a powerful earthquake rattled the country. With thousands of buildings destroyed or damaged, Brand says they are trying to deploy aid as quickly as possible from their campus, which was spared the worst of the disaster.
Stamford Advocate

Bridgeport's Haitian parish grieves for sister church destroyed in quake

The devastating earthquake that killed at least 1,300 people in Haiti Saturday took an especially emotional toll on the Rev. Dukens Boliere and his Bridgeport parish. Boliere, pastor of Shekinah Free Methodist Worship Center, also oversees a parish of the same name in Corail, Haiti, which was destroyed by the 7.2-magnitude quake. One member of the parish was killed and another, the church caretaker who lives next door, is in mortal danger, Boliere said.
KSDK

More than 300 killed in 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — At least 304 people were killed and at least 1,800 we injured after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients. The epicenter of the...
Herald-Palladium

Haitian quake victims rush aid sites, take food and supplies

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haitians left hungry and homeless by a devastating earthquake swarmed relief trucks and in some cases stole desperately needed goods Friday as leaders of the poor Caribbean nation struggled to coordinate aid and avoid a repeat of their chaotic response to a similar tragedy 11 years ago.
townandcountrymag.com

How to Help Haiti Earthquake Victims Right Now

Haiti is in crisis. On Saturday, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Caribbean country, killing at least 1,297 people. Thousands of homes, as well as landmarks, churches, markets, and hospitals, have collapsed or been damaged, leaving people without supplies or shelter as a tropical storm rolls in early this week. Haitians are also still dealing with the global coronavirus pandemic and the current political instability caused by the recent assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. According to NPR, a rise in gang violence, as well as damaged roads and bridges, has made getting humanitarian aid to those who in need a “logistical challenge.” On top of everything, the nation hasn't fully recovered from the destruction of an earthquake that hit in 2010, which killed more than 200,000 and displaced more than one million people, or from Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Boston Globe

Haiti scrambles to coordinate aid response after devastating earthquake

Authorities in Haiti were scrambling to coordinate their response to the 7.2 magnitude earthquake Saturday, mindful of the confusion that followed a devastating quake in 2010, when delays in distributing aid to hundreds of thousands of people worsened the death toll. “We learned from the 2010 earthquake,” Prime Minister Ariel...
Boston Globe

Aid trickles to quake-ravaged Haitians as deaths exceed 1,400

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haitian civil defense officials raised the earthquake death toll to 1,419 on Monday, with nearly 7,000 injured, as a heavy rains threatened to complicate rescue and aid efforts. The new casualty figures for the Saturday quake were announced after Prime Minister Ariel Henry of Haiti promised a “tenfold”...
Posted by
KRMG

Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake

LES CAYES, Haiti — (AP) — Rescuers and scrap metal scavengers dug into the floors of a collapsed hotel Monday in this quake-ravaged coastal town, where 15 bodies had already been extracted. Jean Moise Fortunè, whose brother, the hotel owner, was killed in the quake, believed there were more people trapped in the rubble.
The Independent

Haiti faces humanitarian crisis after devastating earthquake

Haiti is facing a humanitarian crisis after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean country over the weekend. The earthquake that killed more than 1,900 people in Haiti has created a humanitarian crisis, particularly in the hardest-hit city of Les Cayes. Emergency workers say they’re lacking basic supplies and medication,...
Posted by
PBS NewsHour

Tensions over aid grow in Haiti as earthquake death toll grows

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tensions have been growing over the slow pace of aid reaching victims of a powerful weekend earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people in Haiti and was trailed by a drenching tropical depression. At the small airport in the southwestern community of Les Cayes, throngs...
INFORUM

Haitians grow impatient for quake aid as rains complicate rescues

LES CAYES, Haiti, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Haitians left homeless by a calamitous earthquake that killed about 2,000 people were on Wednesday increasingly angry at the slow pace of government aid efforts after spending a fourth night in the open, many without clean water and food. Prime Minister Ariel Henry,...
EnvironmentBoston Globe

Many earthquake survivors expect no help from Haitian officials

TOIRAC, Haiti — The destruction was everywhere, the help nowhere. Days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated the western part of Haiti’s southern peninsula, the hillside village of Toirac had yet to be visited by any emergency authorities or aid groups. At least 20 Toirac villagers who had been attending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy