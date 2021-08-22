Cancel
Baptiste season 3: Is it renewed, or was season 2 finale the end?

cartermatt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing tonight’s finale, is there any chance for a Baptiste season 3 renewal at BBC One? Is that something you should realistically hope for?. We should start off here by noting that we understand anyone out there who wants another season of the hit drama — why wouldn’t you? There are great mysteries and fantastic performances at the core of this show, and of course we feel like this is a show we’d love to see on for many years.

cartermatt.com

TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Big Sky confirms two stars won't be returning for season 2

Big Sky season one spoilers follow. Two characters won't be returning for the second season of ABC's Big Sky. Britt Robertson (Under the Dome, For the People), who played Cheyenne Kleinsasser on the first season, and Michelle Forbes (The Killing, True Blood), who played Margaret Kleinsasser, will not be back for the new episodes, reports TV Line.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Virgin River star Daniel Gillies just gave a huge update about season 4

We're still very much in the midst of our Virgin River obsession and we're nowhere near stopping, especially while there are so many rumours and theories about series 4 doing the rounds. The latest bit of info comes from series star Daniel Gillies (Mark Monroe), who had some pretty interesting things to say about some of the characters and storylines involved in series 4.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

Sam Reid to star in AMC's 'Interview with the Vampire' series

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Belle and The Astronaut Wives Club actor Sam Reid has signed on to play the lead Lestat in AMC's planned horror drama, Interview with the Vampire. The character was previously played by Tom Cruise in the 1994 movie, Interview with the Vampire, and by Stuart Townsend in the 2002 prequel, Queen of the Damned.
TV Seriestownandcountrymag.com

The White Lotus Was Just Renewed for Season Two

Without a doubt, one of this summer's buzziest shows has been The White Lotus—HBO's star-studded social satire set at a plush Hawaiian result. Though this season's ending wraps up fairly definitively, that does not preclude future installments of the hit series. In fact, HBO already announced a second season for The White Lotus, though it will look fairly different from the past six episodes.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley joins Star Trek actress in new TV drama

The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley has signed on for prequel miniseries Flowers in the Attic: The Origin. The actor, who is best known for playing bloodsucker Stefan Salvatore on the long-running supernatural show, is set to share the screen with The White Queen's Max Irons and Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew in the star-studded drama, which takes place before the events of V. C. Andrews' gothic novel.
TV SeriesCNET

The White Lotus season finale: That devastating ending explained

From the first scene of The White Lotus, HBO's hit tragicomedy about entitled tourists on a tropical vacation, we knew there'd been an unexpected death, and now we finally know who died. While the six-part limited series ended up being less big-twist murder mystery than sinister satire of class and colonialism, viewers filled social media feeds and subreddits with detailed theories on which character didn't make it out of the idyllic Hawaiian White Lotus resort alive.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Good Fight season 5 finale: Is Mandy Patinkin leaving?

Following the end of The Good Fight season 5, have we seen the end of the road for Mandy Patinkin? Is he someone we could have back for more?. There were a number of surprises within this week’s finale episode, though from this vantage point the biggest one was seeing Diane and Kurt somehow not get divorced. We don’t quite know how the show will work Gary Cole into season 6 now, given that he’s a full-time cast member over on NCIS. Luckily, the two shows do at least share the same parent company and that could make it easier to sort out schedules.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Call The Midwife’ Stars & Creator Reflect On Decade Of PBS/BBC Drama; PBS Sets Season 10 Premiere Date– TCA

Call The Midwife has given viewers a glimpse of the joy, love and hardships of Nonnatus House for nearly a decade – much longer than creator and executive producer Heidi Thomas said she ever expected. “Certainly, from my point of view I was focused on doing one series and there was never an expectation of doing a second,” Thomas said during a PBS TCA panel on Thursday “I think every year it takes us as surprise.” Thomas joined Call The Midwife stars Jenny Agutter, Megan Cusack, Ella Bruccoleri and Stephen McGann to reflect on a decade of the PBS drama, which is...
TV Serieshypebeast.com

‘Lucifer’ Final Season Trailer Teases an Epic Fight to the Death

The trailer is out for the sixth and final season of Netflix‘s supernatural series Lucifer, offering fans a look into how the titular character grapples with pressure for him to ascend to his father’s throne and watch over the Earth he presently walks on. Resuming life in Los Angeles after...
TV SeriesEngadget

The new season of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ stays true to the show’s core

The following contains some spoilers for the second season premiere of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks.’. The first season of Lower Decks was a pleasant surprise to many in the Star Trek fandom. What a lot of people had written off as Family Guy- or Rick and Morty-Trek ended up being a wholesome love letter to the history of the franchise. It was filled with plenty of low-brow humor, sure, but it also showcased characters who genuinely cared about each other and what they do. Thankfully, season two is more of the same.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won the Coin of Destiny?

This afternoon in the Big Brother 23 house, the players had one final opportunity to enter the High Roller’s Room. What was the prize this time around? The Coin of Destiny, by far the most powerful advantage this season. It has the ability to completely overthrow a Head of Household, or at least it does with this set of nominations.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Back to Life: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two on Showtime?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, Back to Life is created and written by Daisy Haggard and Laura Solon. The show stars Haggard, Geraldine James, Richard Durden, Adeel Akhtar, Jo Martin, Jamie Michie, Christine Bottomley, and Liam Williams. After 18 years behind bars, Miri Matteson (Haggard) returns home and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew. The mystery of her past continues to follow her.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

When is Season 6 of Riverdale Coming Out on Netflix?

The 2017 Teen Crime Drama “Riverdale” has been ranked with an IMDB rating of 6.8/10, achieving 86% of Rotten Tomatoes. The viewers utterly liked all the seasons, and this movie has received Teen Choice Award for Choice TV: Breakout Star. Roberto Aguirre Sarcasm develops the series. Riverdale’s streaming schedule on...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Unforgotten season 5: Is it renewed at PBS without Nicole Walker?

Will there be an Unforgotten season 5 coming up at PBS after the huge season 4 finale? We understand if you have questions — and we’re happy to take a lot of them on!. It may be a surprise to some out there that the British drama (which airs on ITV) is continuing at all following the death of Cassie. What will the story be about now with Nicola Walker no longer a part of the show? The series is going to have to shift, much in the same way that Grantchester chose to after the series lost one of its big stars in James Norton.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Chesapeake Shores season 5 video: Meghan Ory, cast on what’s ahead

The Chesapeake Shores season 5 premiere is set to arrive in a little over a week — are you ready to dive into this world again? A lot will be changing for Abby O’Brien over the course of the coming episodes, and while there may be hard moments, there’s also going to be a lot of fun.

