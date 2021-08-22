Baptiste season 3: Is it renewed, or was season 2 finale the end?

Following the end of The Good Fight season 5, have we seen the end of the road for Mandy Patinkin? Is he someone we could have back for more?. There were a number of surprises within this week’s finale episode, though from this vantage point the biggest one was seeing Diane and Kurt somehow not get divorced. We don’t quite know how the show will work Gary Cole into season 6 now, given that he’s a full-time cast member over on NCIS. Luckily, the two shows do at least share the same parent company and that could make it easier to sort out schedules.