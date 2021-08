Lopez (shoulder) made his first rehab start at Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, striking out three over three no-hit innings. Lopez faced the minimum nine hitters in the start, erasing a hit batsman in the bottom of the first by inducing an inning-ending double play. Since he hadn't pitched for the Marlins since July 11 before landing on the injured list with a right shoulder strain, Lopez was pulled after 38 pitches Saturday. He'll likely push his pitch count up to the 50-to-60 range in his next rehab outing before potentially slotting back into the Miami rotation at some point next week.