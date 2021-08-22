Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Redesigned M1X Mac mini With Additional Ports Expected to Launch in ‘Next Several Months’

By Ali Salman
wccftech.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is redesigning almost its entire product lineup and upgrading the internals to its custom silicon. The company is expected to host multiple events in September in which it will announce its flagship iPhone 13 models, redesigned iPad mini 6, Apple Watch Series 7, and much more. Now, it has been speculated that Apple can potentially announce its updated high-end M1X Mac mini with a new design and additional ports in the "next several months."

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac Mini#Design#Apple Pencil#Ipad Mini#Apple Watch Series#Bloomberg#M1x Mac#Macs#Iphone#The Apple Watch Series 7#The Ipad Air 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
ComputersDigital Trends

This HP Chromebook is down to $100 today — perfect for school

When you’re looking for affordable laptop deals to buy for your child in preparation for the new school year, you might want to stay away from MacBook deals. You should consider Chromebook deals, as these Chrome OS-powered devices are cheaper than traditional laptops. However, if they’re still beyond your budget, check out refurbished laptop deals. Refurbished MacBook deals remain relatively expensive though, especially when compared to Blair Tech’s $200 price cut for the refurbished HP Chromebook 11 G4, which lowers its price to just $100 from its original price of $300.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs place it firmly on top of the iPhone pile in the history of iPhones, and the iPhone 13 Pro sits right below it, warranting a comparison between the Apple's two 2021 juggernauts. Not only do they get the good stuff, i.e. the 120Hz...
Cell Phones9to5Mac

How much is your iPhone 12/Pro worth right now?

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are still the best iPhones you can buy as of this writing, but within a matter of months they no longer will be. Whether you’re looking to sell your iPhone 12 to upgrade to the upcoming iPhone 13 or downgrade to a smaller iPhone SE, you’ve come to the right place. First, let’s find out how much it’s worth and how to get the most value for your trade-in.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Unlike previous generations of Apple's iPad Pro powerhouses, the 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch tablets are not created equal, featuring one major difference outside of the screen size and resolution department. That makes the fifth-gen...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Best iPad deals for August 2021: Cheapest discounts on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, as well as having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and couple up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

Epic back to school sale knocks Galaxy Chromebook 2 price to new low

If you're shopping for the best student Chromebook, we've got good news. One of the best college laptops we've reviewed is currently on sale. Today only, Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 on sale for $499. That's $200 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Editor's Choice Chromebook. It's one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

iPhone 13 Pro may have leaked in rose gold, but we're not sure it's real

The iPhone 13 Pro is rumored to land in a new rose gold shade, and a new leak may have given us a hint at what it will look like when it debuts, but we're not sure it's real. Rose gold is a popular shade in Apple's products, but we've yet to see it on an iPhone Pro product, with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max opting for black, silver and sunset gold as its colors.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

How to make the iPhone keyboard bigger

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The iPhone 12 mini and the soon-to-be iPhone 13 mini are quite the rare species in 2021 – tiny smartphones with flagship specs. But the convenience of a small phone comes with a problem many people will face – the on-screen iPhone 12 mini keyboard is too tiny.
Cell PhonesCNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: The biggest rumored differences between Apple's smartphones

Apple's new iPhone, said to be called the iPhone 13, is expected to have some handy new features, an upgraded design and a few camera updates. But how do its rumored specs compare to the iPhone 12? Depending on your personal smartphone wish list, last year's iPhone or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 may be the right choice when choosing your next smartphone. If you're eager to get your hands on the latest from Apple, however, the iPhone 13 could be a better fit. We don't know the iPhone 13's exact specs yet, but here's how rumors compare to the iPhone 12.
Cell PhonesCNET

iPhone 13 price: Apple's next smartphone could be cheaper than you think

When considering which iPhone to buy, price will likely have a big impact on your decision. Although it isn't the most exciting detail about Apple's upcoming iPhone 13, it could help you choose if it's the right smartphone for you, or if you should opt for last year's iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 or the rumored iPhone SE 3. We don't expect to see the iPhone 13 until the tech giant's rumored event in September, but anticipation for the new smartphone continues to grow alongside curiosity about its possible price.
Electronics9to5Mac

Apple releases watchOS 8 beta 7 to all developers

As we near the final release of watchOS 8, Apple is seeding today watchOS 8 beta 7 to all developers. Here’s everything new with the upcoming Apple Watch operating system. Today’s build is 19R5340a. Public beta testers will have to wait a bit longer until beta 7 is available to them as well. watchOS 8 beta test program started on June 30 with beta 2.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Next Year’s iPhone and Macs Will Feature Chips Built on 3nm Process

While Apple's iPhone 13 series is right around the corner, we are hearing details on the next year's iPhone Macs. According to the latest, the 2022 iPhone and Macs will feature 3nm processors manufactured by TSMC. The company is planning to begin mass production of 3nm chips for Apple in the second half of next year. This means that the processor will deliver better performance and battery life on the upcoming iPhones and Macs.
ElectronicsMacdaily News

Apple’s Macs, iPads, and iPhones could boast 3nm chips next year

2022 Macs, iPads, and iPhones may feature chips built on the 3nm process, as TSMC, Apple’s chip fabricator, is planning to begin mass production for 3nm chips destined for Apple in the second half of next year. Last August, Dr. Ian Cutress reports for Anandtech that TSMC planned to continue...
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

iPhone 13 to Launch at September Event with Redesigned iPad mini 6, Apple Watch Series 7, More

We are halfway through August which means that days to the iPhone 13 launch event are closing in fast. Apple's upcoming September event could be the biggest in terms of product upgrades for Apple. If things go according to the leaks and rumors, we might actually see a redesigned iPad mini 6, Apple Watch Series 7, and much more alongside the iPhone 13 series. A new report has been published which details Apple's plans for its upcoming September event.
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

The next MacBook Air could be Apple's most radical redesign yet

While we're big fans of the new 2021 iMac redesign, we've been disappointed by the lack of design love given to Apple's laptops over the last few years. Unlike the colourful desktop, the MacBook range remains trapped in a world of dull silvers and greys. But like the iMac, it seems the MacBook might have a bright future ahead of it.
Electronicsgamingideology.com

New Galaxy Watch launching this month and that’s not all from Samsung

August 11 has been confirmed as the date for Samsung’s next massive product launch – and we can’t wait to find out exactly what’s in store. The Korean tech giant has promised to unveil a slew of new devices at its Unpacked showcase, saying it will be the “next chapter in mobile innovations designed to help you make the most of every moment, wherever you are.” .”

Comments / 0

Community Policy