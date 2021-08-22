Redesigned M1X Mac mini With Additional Ports Expected to Launch in ‘Next Several Months’

Apple's new iPhone, said to be called the iPhone 13, is expected to have some handy new features, an upgraded design and a few camera updates. But how do its rumored specs compare to the iPhone 12? Depending on your personal smartphone wish list, last year's iPhone or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 may be the right choice when choosing your next smartphone. If you're eager to get your hands on the latest from Apple, however, the iPhone 13 could be a better fit. We don't know the iPhone 13's exact specs yet, but here's how rumors compare to the iPhone 12.