Redesigned M1X Mac mini With Additional Ports Expected to Launch in ‘Next Several Months’
Apple is redesigning almost its entire product lineup and upgrading the internals to its custom silicon. The company is expected to host multiple events in September in which it will announce its flagship iPhone 13 models, redesigned iPad mini 6, Apple Watch Series 7, and much more. Now, it has been speculated that Apple can potentially announce its updated high-end M1X Mac mini with a new design and additional ports in the "next several months."wccftech.com
