Nationals' Javy Guerra: DFA'd Sunday
The Nationals designated Guerra for assignment Sunday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Guerra's latest stint with the Nationals is over after he posted a 16.50 ERA and 2.50 WHIP in six innings of relief work this month. Despite being an experienced veteran arm, he's unlikely to attract much attention on waivers given his terrible results of late. Austin Voth (COVID-19) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move Sunday.www.cbssports.com
