Reds' Aristides Aquino: On bench Sunday

Aquino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Aquino appears to have emerged as the primary replacement for Jesse Winker (intercostal) in the Cincinnati outfield since the latter was placed on the injured list Aug. 16. The 27-year-old was included in the lineup for five of the past six contests, going 3-for-16 with a home run, three walks, four runs and three RBI. Shogo Akiyama will join Tyler Naquin and Nick Castellanos in the outfield Sunday, but Aquino looks to have the edge on playing time over Akiyama at this time.