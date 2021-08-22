Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Five carries Saturday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Wilkins had five carries for 20 yards and two receptions for two yards in Saturday's preseason win over Minnesota. Wilkins will likely have a reserve role and sits fourth on the running back depth chart, but he's been given larger opportunities at times by the coaching staff. Over his 15 regular-season appearances in 2020, Wilkins logged 84 carries for 308 yards and a touchdown while also securing 12 of 16 targets for 105 yards.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLIGN

Indianapolis Colts

This page is part of IGN's Madden NFL 22 walkthrough and guide, and details the starting lineup for the Indianapolis Colts. This is their starting depth chart on the first day of the game's release, while also looking at a few potential x-factor players in the reserves.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts release five players to get to 85 players on the roster

The Indianapolis Colts waived tight end Graham Adomitis and running back Darius Anderson, placed defensive end Damontre Moore on the injured reserve list, and waived-injured wide receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nick Nelson. If Davis and Nelson clear waivers, they will revert to the Colts injured reserve list. Adomitis, 6-4,...
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Marlon Mack: Five touches in preseason debut

Mack (Achilles) rushed four times for 12 yards and caught one pass for three more yards in Sunday's 21-18 preseason win over the Panthers. Mack has been recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon that happened back in Week 1 of the 2020 season. The fact that the veteran back was even out there in the first preseason contest is a positive sign that his leg is back to 100 percent. In his absence, Jonathan Taylor took over as the Colts' workhorse, which leaves Mack primarily as a backup rusher (with Nyheim Hines serving as the receiving back).
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Five receptions in preseason opener

Patmon had five receptions on six targets for 49 yards in Sunday's preseason win over Carolina. Patmon is battling Mike Strachan and Ashton Dulin for perhaps the final roster spot at wide receiver. Strachan was seen having a strong camp, but Patmon was impressive Sunday and showed it will be a close battle.
NFLchatsports.com

Confidence builder: Vikings starters expected to play Saturday vs. Colts

Mike Zimmer is still trying to rid the bad memories of after the Vikings' forgettable preseason-opening loss to the Broncos. But no matter how much more work he thinks the backups need to prepare for the regular season, the coach said he expects starters to play in Saturday's exhibition against the Colts.
NFLkvrr.com

Still Unknown If Cousins Plays in Preseason Game Saturday Against the Colts

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Less than 24 hours before the Minnesota Vikings play their second preseason game at U.S.. Bank Stadium. After not playing in the first game, the big question is will starting quarterback Kirk Cousins see any action?. In last Saturday’s 33-6 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Vikings...
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Taylor Stallworth: Leaves Saturday's game early

Stallworth (hamstring) is out for the remainder of Saturday's preseason contest against the Vikings, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Stallworth injured his hamstring at the beginning of training camp and appears to have suffered a setback. The 26-year-old defensive tackle appeared in all 16 games for the Colts last year, mainly serving as a backup. Chris Williams and Joey Ivie will get extended looks if Stallworth is forced to miss time.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Likely sitting out Saturday

Hilton will likely sit out Indianapolis' preseason game against Minnesota on Saturday, ESPN.com's Mike Wells reports. A time-tested veteran like Hilton doesn't need preseason reps to ready himself for the regular season, so the Colts will instead use this game as an opportunity to give more run to Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal.
NFLFox 59

Observations from a month at Colts’ training camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. – It ended indoors and with rain absolutely saturating the Grand Park Sports Campus practice fields. But while Training Camp 2021 buzzed past in what seemed like the blink of an eye, it didn’t unfold quietly for the Indianapolis Colts. There as the head coach missing the first...
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Quenton Nelson: Lands on COVID-19 list

The Colts placed Nelson (foot) on the COVID-19 list Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Nelson returned to practice this week after undergoing foot surgery Aug. 3. The All-Pro guard has now suffered another setback on his way back to the field as he lands on the COVID-19 list with fellow offensive linemen Eric Fisher. His status for Week 1 contest against the Seahawks is uncertain at this point.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Colts close out training camp nearly at full strength

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Colts opened training camp without coach Frank Reich and All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard. During the first week three more starters went down: quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. On Wednesday, after spending four weeks at nearby Westfield, Indiana, the Colts...
NFLchatsports.com

The Indianapolis Colts’ young defense will carry the offense in 2021

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - JULY 30: Kwity Paye #51 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park on July 30, 2021 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Minnesota Vikings 12-10 after a lackluster performance from the...
NFLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Colts wrap up training camp as players getting healthy

WESTFIELD – The Indianapolis Colts opened training camp without coach Frank Reich and All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard. During the first week three more starters went down: quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. On Wednesday, after spending four weeks at nearby Westfield, the Colts finished camp...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts' Star iDL Named NFL.com's 'Sleeper' DPOY Candidate

When the Indianapolis Colts and general manager Chris Ballard dealt a first-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers for star defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, the Colts instantly added a legitimate game-wrecker to the front seven under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. As a member of...
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Kylen Granson: Modest production Friday

Granson caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Lions. The 23-year-old tied for second on the Colts in targets on the night, but his longest grab went for only 10 yards as he worked with Jacob Eason and the first-team offense. There's been speculation Granson could have a bigger role than expected in the passing game even if he's only third on the depth chart at tight end, as the team has a track record of finding targets for multiple players at the position; however, the 2021 fourth-round pick is still a long shot to have much fantasy value.

Comments / 0

Community Policy