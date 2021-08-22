Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Five carries Saturday

Mack (Achilles) rushed four times for 12 yards and caught one pass for three more yards in Sunday's 21-18 preseason win over the Panthers. Mack has been recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon that happened back in Week 1 of the 2020 season. The fact that the veteran back was even out there in the first preseason contest is a positive sign that his leg is back to 100 percent. In his absence, Jonathan Taylor took over as the Colts' workhorse, which leaves Mack primarily as a backup rusher (with Nyheim Hines serving as the receiving back).