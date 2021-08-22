Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Five carries Saturday
Wilkins had five carries for 20 yards and two receptions for two yards in Saturday's preseason win over Minnesota. Wilkins will likely have a reserve role and sits fourth on the running back depth chart, but he's been given larger opportunities at times by the coaching staff. Over his 15 regular-season appearances in 2020, Wilkins logged 84 carries for 308 yards and a touchdown while also securing 12 of 16 targets for 105 yards.www.cbssports.com
