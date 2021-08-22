Cancel
NFL

Packers' Patrick Taylor: Remains fourth on depth chart

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Taylor had eight carries for 48 yards and one reception for seven yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans. He also lost a fumble in the contest. Taylor was efficient when he touched the ball, but the fumble certainly didn't help his chances of securing a roster spot, and the running back directly ahead of him on the depth chart -- Kylin Hill -- likely locked himself into the No. 3 spot on the depth chart in Saturday's game. With the Packers likely keeping only three running backs, Taylor is on the outside looking in with one preseason game to go.

Kylin Hill
#The Packers#Texans#American Football
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
