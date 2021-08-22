Packers' Patrick Taylor: Remains fourth on depth chart

Taylor had eight carries for 48 yards and one reception for seven yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans. He also lost a fumble in the contest. Taylor was efficient when he touched the ball, but the fumble certainly didn't help his chances of securing a roster spot, and the running back directly ahead of him on the depth chart -- Kylin Hill -- likely locked himself into the No. 3 spot on the depth chart in Saturday's game. With the Packers likely keeping only three running backs, Taylor is on the outside looking in with one preseason game to go.