Village of Pleasant Prairie to hold memorial event to honor the late Tom Terwall, its first Village Board president
The Village of Pleasant Prairie will hold a memorial event Sept. 12 to honor its first board president, Tom Terwall, who died March 16, 2020. Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said at last week's Village Board meeting the event will be held at the Prairie Springs Park at 2 p.m. Thiel said the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the event from being held earlier.www.kenoshanews.com
