RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Flooding became a major problem in Westchester County on Sunday as Henri passed Long Island Sound. Rain started to pick up Sunday evening, resulting in flooding on several parkways parallel to rivers. Parts of the Bronx River Parkway flooded in Mount Vernon, and it was so bad in White Plains, one vehicle got stuck with water rising up to the windows. No one was inside, and CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported it looked like they got what they could from the trunk and left. The Bronx River Parkway was closed northbound and southbound from the Westchester County Center in White...