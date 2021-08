Between the largest first-year class ever, and a whole host of other students who have spent a year remote, the food options at UR may be a bit of a mystery for many on campus. Even as a junior who transferred here in Spring 2020, I still haven’t uncovered every food-related delight UR has to offer. This guide covers the top dining choices that you may encounter during your fall semester. UR Dining’s website has all of the details you will need for the menus and hours of the many dining locations on campus.