The brutal month of August for the Orioles is not improving. The team was steamrolled by the Red Sox in its most recent game on Saturday afternoon, falling 16-2. They are now losers of ten straight and are 1-11 in August, with 105 runs allowed in twelve games. That’s an average of 8.75 runs per game for the month. In the same stretch, the offense is allowing 3.42 runs per game. It’s not like you could expect any different. If you need a harder look at the not-so-lovely totals, check out Tyler’s recap of the game.