When the Washington Nationals traded for Josh Bell on Christmas Eve last year with Eddy Yean and Wil Crowe going to Pittsburgh, you had to figure that the 2019 All-Star was a lock for two years in a Nats’ uni. Today, he is far from a sure thing to get tendered a contract because at a time the Nats need their veterans to step up — Bell has sat down, batting just .105 in the past week. At Fangraphs, Bell’s WAR of +0.2 is probably worth about $2 million to be kind, and not the $8 to $12 million his agent, Scott Boras, will push for as a 3rd year arb-eligible player.