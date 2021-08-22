Geovax Labs Shares Increased 32.79%: Why It Happened
The shares of Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) increased 32.79% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The shares of Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) – a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies – increased 32.79% in the previous trading session, going from a previous close of $4.30 to $5.71. Investors responded positively to GeoVax Labs presenting data from ongoing studies of its preventive vaccine against COVID-19.pulse2.com
