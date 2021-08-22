Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Geovax Labs Shares Increased 32.79%: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) increased 32.79% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The shares of Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) – a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies – increased 32.79% in the previous trading session, going from a previous close of $4.30 to $5.71. Investors responded positively to GeoVax Labs presenting data from ongoing studies of its preventive vaccine against COVID-19.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Dodd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Efficacy#Biotechnology Company#Geovax Labs Shares#Geovax Labs Inc Lrb#Govx#Geovax Labs#Esmed#General Assembly#Mva#Geo Cm02#Vlp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Microvision Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market following Fed Chairman Powell's Jackson Hole speech. Microvision is trading higher by 184.83% on a year-to-date basis amid heightened retail investor interest. Microvision is engaged in developing...
Stockspulse2.com

BBIG Stock: 80.89% Increase Explanation

The shares of Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) increased by 80.89% today. This is why it happened. The shares of Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) – a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) – increased by 80.89% today, going from a previous close of $2.93 to $5.30.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Ascendis Soared This Week

A key approval by the FDA drove Ascendis shares higher. The company’s next step will be to market its first approved therapy, Skytrofa, to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency. What happened. Shares of Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) climbed more than 25% this week, almost all of that on Thursday. The stock...
Stockspulse2.com

NURO Stock: Over 30% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) increased by over 30% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) – an innovation-driven company focused on the development and global commercialization of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of pain and neurological disorders – increased by over 30% pre-market. Investors who are active on social media platforms like Reddit, StockTwits, Twitter, Facebook, Discord, etc. appear to be coordinating a short squeeze.
Stockspulse2.com

HEPS Stock: 25.37% Decrease Explanation

The stock price of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a Hepsiburada) (NASDAQ: HEPS) fell 25.37%. This is why it happened. The stock price of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a Hepsiburada) (NASDAQ: HEPS) – a leading Turkish e-commerce platform – fell 25.37%. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s second-quarter 2021 financial results.
mspoweruser.com

EA is sharing five of its patents to increase accessibility

EA has announced that they’ll be sharing five of their previously protected patents to aid accessibility and “break down barriers for players living with disabilities or medical issues.”. The list of patents, which was unveiled as part of EA’s Accessibility Patent Pledge, includes a number of features that are designed...
Medical & Biotechpulse2.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Shares: $727 Target From Benchmark

The shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) received a price target of $727 by Benchmark. These are the details. The shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) received a price target of $727 by Benchmark. And Benchmark analyst Aydin Huseynov is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why I Am Buying Blend Labs Stock

Traditional financial institutions need to innovate or risk being taken out by digital competitors. Blend's software platform enables banks to create integrated, digital banking experiences for consumers. The company has great financials, and the stock is attractively priced right now. Evolving financial technology has made it easier for disruptive companies...
Stockspulse2.com

ReShape Lifesciences Shares: $10.25 Target From Alliance Global Partners

The shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) have received a $10.25 price target from Alliance Global Partners. These are the details. The shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) have received a $10.25 price target from Alliance Global Partners. And Alliance Global Partners analyst Ben Haynor had reiterated a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is GeoVax Stock Shining Today?

GeoVax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) announced data presentation from ongoing studies of its preventive vaccine against COVID-19. The data were shared at the European Society of Medicine (ESMED) General Assembly. First-generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were rapidly developed and have proven highly efficacious. The vaccines were designed to encode the prefusion stabilized...
Stockspulse2.com

Progenity Shares Fell Over 50% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The shares of Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG) fell by over 50% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG) fell by over 50% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to the company announcing the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 40 million shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 40 million shares of its common stock.
Stockspulse2.com

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Fall Over 45% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell over 45% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) – a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs – fell over 45% pre-market. Investors appear to be responding negatively to BioTherapeutics Holdings announcing the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 35,294,117 shares of common stock or common stock equivalents – which includes pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock in lieu of shares of common stock and investor warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 35,294,117 shares of common stock.
Stockspulse2.com

Toughbuilt Industries Shares Fall Over 10% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The shares of Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell by over 10% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s second-quarter 2021 results. These are the highlights:. — The revenues for Q2...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Marathon Oil Shares Are Rising

Shares of several energy and oil companies, including Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) are trading higher ahead of tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico, which have disrupted supply. According to The Weather Channel: Tropical Storm Ida is strengthening in the Caribbean Sea and is forecast to hammer the northern...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Five Below Shares Are Falling

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are trading lower by 4.6% at $225.39 in sympathy with the broader retail sector following weaker-than-expected quarterly results from large names in the space. Five Below is otherwise trading higher by 2.3% over the past five sessions and 15.7% over the past month. Five...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Kopin Are Soaring Today

A key insider picked up shares on the open market. Before today, the dog days of summer had taken a big bite out of shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN). From the start of the month through yesterday, the semiconductor manufacturer's stock had plunged 20%. Today, however, shares are headed back north as investors respond to an insider transaction.
Pharmaceuticalswyomingnewsnow.tv

Research on Vaccine hesitancy and why it is happening

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you’ve been following the Wyoming Covid numbers, you’ll know that this state has struggled to get past that 34 percent mark in vaccinations. Wyoming’s confirmed cases sit at 59,938 confirmed cases and 835 deaths. If we look nationally at the end of 2020,...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Airbnb Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several companies in the hotel, restaurant and leisure space, including Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) are trading higher following FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which has lifted reopening names. Airbnb shares are trading higher by 11.3% over the past month amid fluctuating COVID-19 reopening optimism. Airbnb is...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Centennial Resource, Core Labs, and Peabody Energy Are on Fire Today

Oil prices are soaring today and so are oil stocks. Meanwhile, the reason behind coal producer Peabody Energy's rally might surprise you. Oil stocks across the board are flying higher today thanks to the sharp reversal in oil prices, but small-cap stocks are shining the brightest, with Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) leading from the front. Soaring gas prices are also sending stocks of coal producer Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)higher. Here's how the stocks are faring as of 2:10 p.m. EDT:
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

Why banks need to be in 'the room where it happens'

The banking industry is undergoing a major transformation. This presents the sector with both challenges and opportunities - but being passive is not an option. Here are five ways banks can ensure they make the most of this upheaval. Imagine your entire industry and the world around it are being...

Comments / 0

Community Policy