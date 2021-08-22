Geovax Labs Shares Increased 32.79%: Why It Happened

The shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell over 45% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) – a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs – fell over 45% pre-market. Investors appear to be responding negatively to BioTherapeutics Holdings announcing the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 35,294,117 shares of common stock or common stock equivalents – which includes pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock in lieu of shares of common stock and investor warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 35,294,117 shares of common stock.