Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 E09 Review: Alder Answers for Her Sins

By Alejandra Bodden
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem waits until the last minutes to give us the meat we need with this week's episode, "Mother of All, Mother of None". One thing that must be noted about this season of Motherland: the pace of the story has been moving along at a fantastic speed. No story gets lingered upon for long periods of time, things are addressed in a fairly quick manner- giving us little crumbs of answer as it moves along. I am a very big fan of the writing this season- they have improved upon the first season, and keep adding on layers upon the world they have created wonderfully and without falling into cliches. The world-building of Motherland is one of the elements I enjoy the most of this show.

