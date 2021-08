A herd of 14 wild Asian elephants who wandered more than 700 kilometres away from a natural reserve are finally almost back home, after a journey of more than a year that brought them international attention. The herd, which has been wandering for about 17 months, is now safely on their way back to a nature reserve in Yunnan province’s Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.They began returning to their habitat after crossing the Yuanjiang river on Sunday, reported state-run news agency Xinhua.The herd became a global sensation after they trekked over...