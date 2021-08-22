Cancel
See Sleater-Kinney Join Wilco for 'A Shot In The Arm' Performance

By Ilana Kaplan
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring their co-headlining tour last night, Sleater-Kinney joined Wilco onstage for an electric performance of “A Shot In The Arm.”. The bands performed the evocative song from Wilco’s third studio album Summerteeth together following some weather-related delays at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Wilco and Sleater-Kinney’s latest concert is part of their latest North American trek, which was postponed from last year due to the pandemic.

