Herne Bay: Pollution warning and flooding after heavy rains

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwimmers have been warned against entering the water along a stretch of Kent coastline after untreated sewage was discharged into the sea. Southern Water has advised people not to swim between Sheerness and Herne Bay following heavy rains on Sunday. The downpour has also left several homes and businesses in...

Saginaw County, MIPosted by
MLive

Flood advisory issued for Saginaw County after morning thunderstorms drop heavy rain

SAGINAW, MI - Saginaw County residents will want to be aware of a risk for flooding thanks to this morning’s band of thunderstorms. The National Weather Services (NWS) issued an urban and small stream flood advisory at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug; 27 for the eastern portion of Saginaw County. Areas affected by the advisory include Saginaw, Frankenmuth, Birch Run, Zilwaukee, Bridgeport, Carrollton, Swan Creek, Arthur, Burt, Buena Vista Township, Fosters, Indiantown, Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge, Gera and Shields. The advisory is expected to remain in effect until 11:45 a.m. on Friday.
Freeborn County, MNweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Freeborn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Freeborn The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Freeborn County in south central Minnesota * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 821 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Rainfall last night ranged from 6 to 8 inches in the area and the expected rainfall rate of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour is expected to result in flash flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Albert Lea, Glenville, Emmons, London, Hayward, Twin Lakes and Myrtle. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Ulster County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Ulster The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Ulster County in east central New York * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Napanoch, Ulster Heights, Lackawack, Sholam, Honk Hill and Dairyland. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Mower County, MNweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mower by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 22:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mower FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR MITCHELL, HOWARD AND SOUTHERN MOWER COUNTIES At 1048 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Austin, Cresco, Osage, St. Ansgar, Le Roy, Adams, Riceville, Lyle, Elma, Lime Springs, Stacyville, Rose Creek, Protivin, Mapleview, Mitchell, McIntire, Carpenter, Orchard, Taopi and County Roads T 54 And A 31. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Waupaca County, WIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 01:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Waupaca FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL WAUPACA COUNTY At 102 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in Waupaca. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Even though the heavy rain has ended, flash flooding is still occurring in Waupaca County. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waupaca, New London, Chain O` Lakes-King, Hartman Creek State Park, Royalton, Manawa, Iola, King, Sheridan, Scandinavia, Ogdensburg, Symco, Fitzgerald Corners and Northport. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Suffolk County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 700 AM EDT. * At 340 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Islip, Brentwood, Commack, Deer Park, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Stony Brook, Babylon, Patchogue, Northport, Robert Moses State Park, Holbrook, Dix Hills, Smithtown, Bay Shore, Sayville, Centerport, Captree State Park, Davis Park and Central Islip. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

