Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Clarksville
TENNESSEE – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. Friday.
It happened near 9th and Shearor Street in Clarksville
When the officers arrived on scene, they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say both victims were taken to a hospital.
One of the victims later died.
This incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
