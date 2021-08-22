Cancel
Tennessee State

The Tennessee Department of Education is offering every Tennessee high school senior the chance to retake the ACT for free

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
 5 days ago
Chattanooga, TN – According to the statement, the department has expanded the state testing windows to provide additional options.

Officials say that the free fall ACT retake opportunities will be available during one of the following three-day windows:

  • October 5-7, 2021
  • October 19-21, 2021
  • November 2-4, 2021

The department has partnered with the University of Tennessee at Martin to provide all Tennessee high school students and teachers with access to free, virtual workshops on how to succeed on the ACT.

The workshops and classes are being held through the fall.

You can register HERE.

Chattanooga, TN
