Tennessee State

Ten dead and dozens missing after flash floods in Tennessee

 5 days ago
A mobile home and a truck trailer washed away by flooding in McEwen, Tennessee (Mark Humphrey/AP) (AP)

Rescue crews in the US are continuing their search for dozens of people missing in

after flooding from heavy rains washed away homes and left at least 10 dead.

The flooding in rural Humphreys County took out roads, mobile phone towers and telephone lines, leaving families uncertain about whether their loved ones had survived the unprecedented deluge and emergency workers searching door-to-door, according to reports.

Business owner Kansas Klein watched from a bridge on Saturday morning as cars and entire houses were swept down a road in Waverly, a town with around 4,500 residents.

Michael Pate watches as a road is repaired in McEwen, Tennessee (Mark Humphrey/AP) (AP)

After being told by authorities to leave, Mr Klein returned a couple hours later, shocked that the floodwaters had almost entirely receded and aghast at the destruction left behind.

“It was amazing how quick it came and how quick it left,” he said.

Mr Klein said his restaurant, a New York-style pizzeria, was still standing, but that the morning deluge of between 10 and 12 inches (25 to 30cm) of rain in Humphreys County had caused floodwaters to reach seven feet (2.1 metres) inside the premises, rendering it a total loss.

After leaving his restaurant, Mr Klein said he walked to nearby social housing homes and heard yelling. He said a man had just recovered a baby’s body from one of the properties.

“I’m looking at my restaurant, thinking how horrible it was that I lost my restaurant and then I walk around the corner and see someone’s baby dead – my restaurant doesn’t mean a whole lot right now,” Mr Klein said.

The City of Waverly public water system was under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Public works personnel check flooding on Old Pond Lane in Dickson, Tennessee (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) (AP)

The low-income homes – dozens of block buildings known as Brookside – appeared to have borne the brunt of the flash flood, Mr Klein said.

“It was devastating: buildings were knocked down, half of them were destroyed,” he added.

“People were pulling out bodies of people who had drowned and didn’t make it out.”

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said more than 30 people had been reported missing.

Four shelters were set up on Saturday for residents whose homes had flooded, and a secondary school in McEwen – which was hit with about 17 inches (43cm) of rain in less than a day – was being used to reunite families.

Phone lines knocked out during and after the storm were complicating search efforts, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“There were people inside homes asleep and woke up to their house moving, like it was going down the creek,” McEwen resident Michael Pate said.

Two of the bodies recovered were toddlers who had been swept away from their father, Mr Davis told one television station.

The rainfall in McEwan broke the state’s 24-hour record of 13.6 inches (34.5cm) from 1982, according to the National Weather Service Nashville.

Flood warnings remained in effect for parts of Humphreys County and Hickman County for Monday morning.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency called the situation “dangerous and evolving” and urged people to avoid travel in the affected counties.

Referencing floods in 2010 and 2019, Mr Klein said: “This is the third 100-hundred-year flood that we’ve had in about 10 years.

“But this is 100 times worse than either one of them was. The last report I saw was there were 31 missing. This is a small town so the odds are I know most of those people.”

