Rays place Nelson Cruz on COVID-19 injured list

The Rays have placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list, the team announced. Right-hander Chris Mazza has been recalled from Triple-A Durham to take his active roster spot.

The team hasn’t announced whether Cruz tested positive for the virus or has simply been experiencing symptoms. Cruz was originally penciled into today’s starting lineup against the White Sox. Brett Phillips has been plugged into the lineup in his place, taking right field while bumping Austin Meadows to Cruz’s customary DH position.

Cruz is only hitting .198/.257/.448 over 96 plate appearances since being acquired by Tampa Bay in late July. He mashed at a .294/.370/.537 clip with the Twins before the trade. The Rays currently hold a four-game lead over the Yankees in the A.L. East race.