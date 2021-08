Sarasota Memorial Hospital is seeing a significant uptick in pregnant people coming to the emergency room with severe effects from COVID-19, doctors say. “We have seen really in the past several weeks an increase in the number of pregnant women that are coming to the emergency room with COVID, high fevers, pneumonia, respiratory distress and babies not moving that much,” said Dr. Felice Baron, the hospital’s director of maternal-fetal medicine, in a Thursday video message. “The volume of patients and the volume of sick, pregnant patients has absolutely skyrocketed the past several weeks.”