Virginia State

A 27-year-old man is accused of robbing and kidnapping two Virginia men during an alleged drug deal

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
 5 days ago
Nashville, TN – According to the police officials, his name is Jeremiah Miller and he is charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Police say the 27-year-old suspect was located at a nearby apartment.

He was taken into custody and is being held on a $255,000 bond.

Metro Nashville Police Department released the following statement:

“The victims were driven in a black Ford Fusion with a temp tag to a Wells Fargo ATM at 1712 West End Avenue.

It was there that the victims said they were forcibly held at gunpoint while the people with them demanded their bank cards and PIN numbers.

One victim complied. The other attempted to fight with the suspects and get away. He was assaulted and left in the parking lot while the other victim was driven away in the Fusion.

He was ultimately dropped off on the side of the interstate and managed to make it back to his hotel.”

