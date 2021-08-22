Suspect flees the scene after shooting a man near local gas station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect they say shot a man near a local gas station last month.

On July 10, officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 Lamar Avenue near a gas station.

When police arrived, officers were told that an unknown suspect shot a man and fled the scene, as the passenger, in a gold or champagne four-door Mercury Sable, a release said.

Police said the victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the car that the suspect fled in has transparent plastic wrap where the passenger side front window should be, has damage to the passenger side front quarter panel and has two big gray primer or paint marks on the hood.

It has a drive-out tag.

The car was last seen traveling southbound on Kimble from Lamar Avenue, the release said.

No arrest has been made at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

