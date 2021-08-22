Cancel
Science

How do accents develop?

By Takara
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, let’s dig into just what an accent is. The term refers to the way words are pronounced. As our BrainStuff host Ben Bowlin explains in the video above, accents are part of a larger group of like-minded pronunciations called a dialect, which refers not only to pronunciation but to the grammatical rules that are applied. Every person has an accent that is the result of how, when and where they learned the language they speak. And that accent can tell others a lot about you. Someone might be able to trace an accent to a particular part of the world, coming to the conclusion like: “This guy is from Baltimore,” or “This lady is from London.”

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Science
Youtube
Computer Science
Python
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

The Brassberry #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Some weeks ago I found an old and empty watch case on a scrap yard. The brass case weighs more than 5 kg. Battery acid had nibbled (eaten away) at the case and it was green in many parts (acid & copper rust). The remaining parts were nearly black. After I had cleaned the case, I thought, this becomes a Multimedia centre for videos, pictures and music and I built a Raspberry Pi in this case.
Computersadafruit.com

VIDEO: Incredible Shrinking Raspberry Pi Pico

Due to how this PCB is routed, the Raspberry Pi Pico can be cut down to smaller sizes and still work!. Not suggesting it as a practical money-saving approach to getting a small RP2040 board, what with all the tools involved, but nonetheless interesting to see how it withstands such roughhousing. Ready-made small form-factor boards are just a few dollars extra, and “time is money” as they say.
Video Gamessixcolors.com

How Roblox exploits young developers

As someone who wasn’t that familiar with the wildly popular software platform Roblox, this video by People Make Games was incredibly enlightening. It’s a remarkable piece of journalism that explains how Roblox sells itself as a business opportunity for a whole new generation of developers, while making it almost impossible for games to break out without advertising with Roblox, and paying out in a Roblox-controlled currency with a terrible exchange rate—all while it has become valued at $41 billion.
Electronicsadafruit.com

The Great Search: Booster/DC-DC Switching Regulators with Low Quiescent Current #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey @DigiKey

This request came in on YouTube – someone looking for a low quiescent current boost regulator. This is a pretty common thing to look for, but it’s actually not easy to search for! Also, DC/DC regulators are hard-hit by the silicon shortage & we want to find one in stock. Tune in (video) to find out some suggestions and how I found a good option to explore!
Scienceadafruit.com

Our Brains Don’t Understand Speech How We Thought

Scientists’ ability to understand speech processing has been held back by topology: the brain region that is involved in speech processing, the auditory cortex, is deeply hidden between the brain’s frontal and temporal lobes. Even if researchers could get access to this area of the brain, to get neurophysiological recordings...
Computersadafruit.com

New Guide: Scan QR Codes with @adafruit #CircuitPython 7

Jeff is back with another guide for some new functionality in CircuitPython 7:. CircuitPython 7 adds the qrio module, which can decode QR codes from images grabbed with compatible cameras like the OV2640. These demos are designed to work with the Espressif Kaluga development kit, which comes with a compatible...
Scienceadafruit.com

CD Spectroscope: Light & Astronomy Science Activity

Fun project from Exploratorium Teacher Institute Project for those of us who still have old CDs lying around. Turn an old CD into a spectroscope to analyze light—you may be surprised by what you see. Try pointing your CD spectroscope at the fluorescent light in your room, sunlit clouds in the sky, even your friend’s colored shirt to reveal the wavelengths of light that mix together to create the color you see!
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Adafruit 1.69″ 280×240 Round Rectangle Color IPS TFT Display – ST7789

NEW PRODUCT – Adafruit 1.69″ 280×240 Round Rectangle Color IPS TFT Display – ST7789. Don’t be such a square – throw a curveball into your electronics with a curved-edge miniature display. Here’s a new “round rect” TFT display – it’s 1.69″ diagonal and has a high-density 220 ppi, 280×240 full-color pixels with IPS any-angle viewing. We’ve seen displays of this caliber used in smartwatches and small electronic devices but they’ve always been MIPI interface. Finally, we found one that is SPI and has a friendly display driver, so it works with any and all microcontrollers or microcomputers!
Electronicsadafruit.com

DIY Flywire Infrared Theremin #MusicMonday

You most definitely have heard the technologically eerie sound of a theremin at some point in your life. And if you haven’t, it’s time to treat yourself. Here’s a way to make a simple DIY theremin from Meercreate:. This crazy simple homemade theremin features a pair of very inexpensive TCRT5000...
Computersadafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Adding Pins with MCP23017 – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Don’t want to switch boards for more I/O? Add many many pins with an I2C port expander. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Visual Artadafruit.com

aRtsy: Generative Art with R and ggplot2 #ArtTuesday

Learn how to create generative art with aRtsy or just checkout the daily artworks from @aRtsy_package, via Flowing Data:. aRtsy is an attempt at making generative art available for the masses in a simple and standardized format. The package provides various algorithms for creating artworks in ggplot2 that incorporate some form of randomness (depending on the set seed). Each type of artwork is implemented in a separate function.
Computersadafruit.com

CircuitPython 7.0.0 Beta 0 Released! @circuitpython

This is CircuitPython 7.0.0-beta.0, the initial beta release for CircuitPython 7.0.0. It is relatively stable, but contains issues still to be addressed for 7.0.0. The Python API’s it presents are not expected to change incompatibly before the final 7.0.0 release, though they may be augmented. Notable additions to 7.0.0 since...
Computersadafruit.com

ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: CircuitPython 7.0.0 Beta 0, Halloween Hackfest and more! #Python #ICYMI #CircuitPython @micropython @ThePSF

If you missed Tuesday’s Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter, here is the ICYMI (in case you missed it) version. To never miss another issue, subscribe now! – You’ll get one terrific newsletter each Tuesday (before this post). Over 8,962 subscribers worldwide!. The next newsletter goes out in a week and being...
Engineeringadafruit.com

NixieBot: a Nixie tube robot sculpture #ArtTuesday #Robotics

Tavis at Sideburn Studios has created an electronic robotic head. Two rare Russian Nixie Tubes in the forehead convey what’s on the robot’s mind while dual 8×8 LED matrices from Adafruit provide the eyes. A sound board from Adafruit gives voice to the automaton. This was a collaboration between me...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

How To Automate Cross Browser Testing For Faster Development

One, two, or probably five? How many browsers have you used? There are more than 60 known and frequently used browsers all over the world. Did it ever come to your mind how a single application or website can run over 60 different web browsers with the same accuracy and compatibility? Some websites run fluently across all web browsers, some however don't. The question is how do the ones that run seamlessly manage it? It is generally through cross browser testing. You can do all this by just running the scripts and modifying those to work with all the browsers available.

Comments / 0

